Update: Passenger dies at hospital following two-vehicle crash at McDonald’s light

An 88-year-old male passenger died from injuries suffered in Wednesday afternoon’s two-vehicle crash near McDonald’s on Highway 82 in Glenwood Springs, according to the Glenwood Police Chief Terry Wilson.

The Glenwood Springs Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the accident, but Chief Wilson said that it appears to be a fail-to-yield situation where an SUV turned left in front of a trash dumpster roll-off truck at the intersection.

The male passenger’s identity has not been released until next of kin has been notified.