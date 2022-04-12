UPDATE: I-70 eastbound reopens in Glenwood Canyon
UPDATE 2:59 P.M. Tuesday, April 12: Interstate 70 eastbound is now open again through Glenwood Canyon.
Original story:
Eastbound Interstate 70 has been closed at the main Glenwood Springs exit due to a crash in Glenwood Canyon, according to a Garfield County emergency alert sent at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reports on cotrip.org that vehicle recovery is under way, but there is no estimate for when Glenwood Canyon will reopen.
The closure comes as CDOT and the Colorado State Patrol reopened Vail Pass in Eagle County around 9:30 a.m. after heavy snow forced a safety closure early Tuesday morning.
Visit https://cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up to date road closure information.
