Crash kills one near Rio Blanco County line

A two-vehicle collision last week led to the death of one motorist.

Around 6:20 a.m. May 4, two motorists collided on Colorado Highway 13 in Rio Blanco County close to the Garfield County line.

A commercial truck driven by a 38-year-old Clifton woman was traveling northbound on Highway 13 when she was suspected of falling asleep at the wheel, Colorado State Patrol Public Information Officer Gabriel Moltrer said Monday.

The driver crossed the centerline and collided head on with a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old Meeker man, who suffered fatal injuries. Moltrer said the deceased motorist was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of impact. The Clifton woman was.

Following the collision, the commercial truck rolled onto the driver’s side window into an embankment. The Meeker man’s vehicle came to final rest at a guardrail facing south, Moltrer said.

Drugs and alcohol, nor speeding, are suspected of contributing to this incident, Moltrer said.