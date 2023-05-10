Crash kills one near Rio Blanco County line
A two-vehicle collision last week led to the death of one motorist.
Around 6:20 a.m. May 4, two motorists collided on Colorado Highway 13 in Rio Blanco County close to the Garfield County line.
A commercial truck driven by a 38-year-old Clifton woman was traveling northbound on Highway 13 when she was suspected of falling asleep at the wheel, Colorado State Patrol Public Information Officer Gabriel Moltrer said Monday.
The driver crossed the centerline and collided head on with a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old Meeker man, who suffered fatal injuries. Moltrer said the deceased motorist was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of impact. The Clifton woman was.
Following the collision, the commercial truck rolled onto the driver’s side window into an embankment. The Meeker man’s vehicle came to final rest at a guardrail facing south, Moltrer said.
Drugs and alcohol, nor speeding, are suspected of contributing to this incident, Moltrer said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.