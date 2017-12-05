Crash near Aspen Glen constricts Colorado 82 traffic

Crews were working Tuesday evening to clear a tw0-vehicle crash northwest of Carbondale that had constricted eastbound traffic to one lane.

Emergency responders were paged to the crash at 5:27 p.m. The wreck involved a Toyota sedan and a pickup truck. Details about extent of injury of passengers were not immediately available.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said that one female involved in the crash was complaining of injury, and she was being transported to the hospital.