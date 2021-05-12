Crew finishes tearing down former Carquest building in Rifle

A crew sprays and tears down the former Carquest Auto Parts building in Rifle.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

A work crew has closed in on its final days of razing the dilapidated Carquest Auto Parts building on Railroad Avenue.

The building, which was deemed a total loss following two separate structure fires in 2019, sat untouched at its location on East 10th Street up until about early April. The city said owner Frank Lee had to first get asbestos mitigation and demolition permits from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.

At one point in March, city officials worried the building, with its roof visibly sunken into itself, would collapse on its own.

“Because there was asbestos on the building, we added surfactant,” Mike Myers, an environmental supervisor with Orion Environmental, Inc., said during demolition efforts on Friday. “It confines any possible asbestos fibers and prevents their release.”

Workers sprayed the structure with the surfactant material as construction equipment tore down what’s left of the structure. The surfactant was being fed by two 250-gallon tanks.

Myers said the work should be finished by this week.

In addition to originally operating as an auto parts shop, the structure’s top floor served as an apartment complex.

A worker sprays the former Carquest building in Rifle with a material called “surfactant,” which helps confine any lingering asbestos fibers.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

The multi-use commercial structure caught fire in October 2019. After firefighters, however, eliminated the threat, the fire reignited some days later.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. Nine individuals were displaced.

Plans for what to do with the private property once it’s cleared have yet been discussed.

