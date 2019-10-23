Crews battle structure fire in Rifle
Railroad Avenue in Rifle is currently closed to traffic Wednesday morning due to a structure fire at Carquest Auto Parts located at 1000 Railroad Avenue.
Colorado River Fire Rescue firefighters are on scene.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
