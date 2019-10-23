 Crews battle structure fire in Rifle | PostIndependent.com

Crews battle structure fire in Rifle

News | October 23, 2019

Staff Report

fire rifle auto parts store
Carquest Auto Parts is located at 1000 Railroad Ave.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo

Railroad Avenue in Rifle is currently closed to traffic Wednesday morning due to a structure fire at Carquest Auto Parts located at 1000 Railroad Avenue.

Colorado River Fire Rescue firefighters are on scene.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

