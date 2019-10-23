Update: Rifle structure fire reignites, Railroad Avenue closes again

The structure fire at 1000 Railroad Avenue at Carquest Auto Parts reignited late afternoon Wednesday.

Kyle Mills / Post Independent

Update 10/23/19 at 3:26 p.m.: The structure fire at Carquest Auto Parts has reignited, forcing the closure of Railroad Avenue again.

Two firefighters walk to the entrance of the Carquest Auto Parts building after the second floor caught fire on Wednesday morning in Rifle.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Railroad Avenue in Rifle is currently closed to traffic Wednesday morning due to a structure fire at Carquest Auto Parts located at 1000 Railroad Avenue.

The charred remains of the second floor of the Carquest Auto Parts store which caught fire Wednesday morning in Rifle.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Colorado River Fire Rescue firefighters are on scene.

A firefighter speaks to other fire crews outside the building while working to extinguish a structure fire that broke out on the upper level of building located at 1000 Railroad Avenue in Rifle on Wednesday morning.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

This story will be updated as more information is made available.