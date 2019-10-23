Update: Rifle structure fire reignites, Railroad Avenue closes again
Update 10/23/19 at 3:26 p.m.: The structure fire at Carquest Auto Parts has reignited, forcing the closure of Railroad Avenue again.
Railroad Avenue in Rifle is currently closed to traffic Wednesday morning due to a structure fire at Carquest Auto Parts located at 1000 Railroad Avenue.
Colorado River Fire Rescue firefighters are on scene.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
