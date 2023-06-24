Crews battling brush fire near Parachute at Spring Creek
The Grand Valley Fire Protection District is currently battling a large brush fire just west of Parachute, between county roads 300 and 306 up Spring Creek.
Grand Valley Deputy Fire Chief Chris Jackson reported at 5:31 p.m. that the fire has spread to roughly 200 acres. The fire was first reported shortly after 2 p.m.
“We’re flanking it right now,” he said. “We’re relying heavily on air resources. It’s spreading to the east.”
Jackson said several resources have been called to provide mutual aid, including the Bureau of Land Management, Colorado River Fire Rescue District and more. Air support includes multiple helicopters and air tankers.
This story is developing. The Post Independent will provide updates once available.
