Crews battling Spring Creek Fire near Parachute brace for critical conditions on Independence Day

A view of the Spring Creek Fire from the side of a flying plane.

UCR/Courtesy

Containment for the Spring Creek Fire near Parachute improved to 35%, the Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Team reported Monday. Sunday’s containment was at 25%.

Size of the fire, however, has remained relatively unchanged, increasing from 2,925 acres on Sunday to 2,932 Monday. There are currently 539 personnel assisting with the fire.

The biggest concern right now is Tuesday’s weather.

With high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds expected on the Fourth of July, officials anticipate they will likely bring the most critical fire weather conditions the area has seen since June 26 when the fire grew rapidly. This includes possible wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

“Firefighters’ efforts include patrolling and looking for hot spots inside the fire perimeter that could again become active with strong winds,” a news release states. “Hand crews and heavy equipment will improve and expand hand and dozer lines already in place. One piece of equipment, a masticator, is similar to a wood chipper; it ‘chews up’ heavy vegetation and trees, widening the fuel break.”

The incident management team includes both its own incident meteorologist and a fire behavior analyst who work cooperatively to predict fire activity and growth based on weather, vegetation, topography, historical fire data, and other factors, fire officials said.

“Their contributions further assist the team with proactive and contingency planning. Due to the weather forecast, the plan to ignite pockets of unburned dense vegetation in the northeast corner of the fire (Division P on the map) was delayed yesterday,” the release states. “The intent of this action was to tie two spot fires into the main fire perimeter near the area where crews have been working with heavy equipment to build a substantial fire line.”

Residents are asked to help reduce any new fire starts during the holiday’s Fire Weather Watch that would pull resources away from the Spring Creek Fire during this weather event, the release states.

There are still no evacuation notices in place, nor have any structures been affected by the fire. Oil and gas infrastructure is in the area.

The fire was first reported June 24 and its cause is still under investigation.