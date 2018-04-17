Crews fight 5 wind-swept wildfires in eastern Colorado

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on fires in Colorado (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Fire crews are fighting five new wind-swept wildfires around Colorado as hurricane-force winds also kick up dust, topple trucks and close highways in the state.

People have been told to evacuate because of two of the fires, burning in El Paso and Pueblo counties, on Tuesday.

A wind gust of 83 mph was recorded at the National Wind Technology Center in Boulder.

The National Weather Service says the wind has created a plume of dust stretching over 300 miles across the eastern half of the state, from the San Luis Valley to the state's northeastern corner.

Earlier in the day, wind spread flames from a house fire to four other homes in Castle Rock south of Denver. Two homes were destroyed and the others suffered minor damage.

1:25 p.m.

Two homes were destroyed and three others suffered minor damage after a fire in one of them quickly spread in a suburban Denver neighborhood in high winds.

Firefighters in Castle Rock say they're not aware of any injuries in Tuesday's fire.

The fire broke out just as firefighters were battling a wildfire 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of town. It was contained but another wildfire broke out nearby, prompting a warning for residents to be ready to evacuate in case it spreads closer to homes.

A high wind warning is in effect for the eastern half of Colorado. Winds gusting up to around 60 mph have knocked over some trucks on highways.

11:50 a.m.

A fire that broke out in a suburban Denver neighborhood in high winds has burned two homes.

Tuesday's fire in Castle Rock led to the evacuation of surrounding homes but firefighters have been able to put it out and stop its spread.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

A high wind warning is in effect for the eastern half of Colorado, with winds gusting up to around 60 mph.