Crews keep structure fire from spreading in Aspen Glen

Crews battle a structure fire in Aspen Glen Friday evening.

Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District

A single-family structure under construction in the Aspen Glen subdivision between Glenwood Springs caught fire Friday evening. Firefighters from multiple Roaring Fork agencies knocked it down before it could spread, a Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District news release states.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Midland Loop around 7:26 p.m. Upon arrival crews found smoke and flames coming out of the front and side of the residence. The fire had also extended into the roof and was moving quickly to the other side of the structure.

A firefighter sprays down a house that caught fire in Aspen Glen on Friday night.. Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District

“When we arrived on scene the fire was coming out of three sides of the structure,” Battalion Chief Ashley Buss Greene said in the release. “The firefighters worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures, trees, and the grassy area behind the residence. Our crews worked together to prevent a larger tragedy.”

Firefighters from Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and Roaring Fork fire departments attacked the fire with a ladder truck, fire engines and numerous hose lines, the release states.

The fire will be investigated for cause and origin by Carbondale Fire, the release states. No loss amount has been determined at this time, though the structure is a total loss.

Carbondale Fire responded with four fire apparatus. Glenwood Springs Fire Department responded with two fire engines, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue responded with a fire engine and ambulance. There were 22 personnel on scene. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office also responded to this incident.

“Crews are still on scene and will be monitoring the fire throughout the night,” the release states.