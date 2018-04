Crews make progress against fire near I-70 at Fruita

The fire started Wednesday night on an island in the Colorado River and spread Thursday after winds picked up.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says the Skipper Island Fire was 100 percent contained north of I-70 near Fruita and 70 percent contained on the southside of the highway on Friday.

It’s believed to have been started by a campfire. It temporarily closed I-70 on Thursday and Friday morning.

Meanwhile, a southern Colorado wildfire that burned nearly two dozen homes and scorched about 64 square miles (16,600 hectares) has been stopped.

The 117 Fire, which started near Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Tuesday, was contained Thursday evening.