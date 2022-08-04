Crews mop up small fire near Glenwood Springs Walmart

Crews mopped up a small fire Thursday near Walmart in Glenwood Springs, the Glenwood Springs Fire Department announced in a Friday afternoon news release. No one was injured.

“Glenwood Springs Fire Department personnel responded to a small wildland fire above Walmart in Glenwood Springs today,” release states. “Crews quickly responded and were able to contain the fire to 1/10 of an acre.”

The fire experienced a “small propane explosion” and burned near a homeless camp.

“The fire was contained in about 40 minutes,” the release states. “Mutual aid was received from Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Glenwood Springs Police Department, and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.”