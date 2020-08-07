Crews on scene Friday afternoon at rollover accident on Hwy 82 near Aspen Glen; lane closures in place
Emergency crews from Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District are on scene at 1:30 p.m. Friday for a reported single-vehicle rollover wreck in the median on state Highway 82 near Aspen Glen, according to emergency communications.
The lefthand lanes headed in both directions remain closed to assist with the emergency response. Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
