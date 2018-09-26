Crews responding to brush fire above Wal-Mart in Glenwood Springs

Firefighting crews from multiple agencies are en route to a fire reported to be burning on the hillside east and north of the Glenwood Springs Wal-Mart, near 26th and Palmer.

The call came in about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday. Numerous Glenwood Springs fire engines and other emergency vehicles could be heard headed to the scene, and mutual aid was being called in from Colorado River Fire Rescue and Carbondale.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.