UPDATED: Crews continue to fight brush fire up Four Mile south of Glenwood Springs; pre-evac notice lifted

Glenwood Springs Fire Department is on scene Saturday afternoon for a brush fire burning in the Oak Meadows area of Four Mile Road.

According to the latest GSFD Facebook post issued around noon Saturday, a pre-evacuation notice the bottom half of Oak Way Lane has been lifted as of 1:10 p.m.

“Fire is on scene with air support from helicopter water drops. Ground crews are also on site,” according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office press release sent at 12:30 p.m.

Oak Meadows is located about five miles south of Glenwood Springs, off of Four Mile Road.

In addition to the helicopter support, mutual aid has been requested from the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District, according to GSFD officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is made available.