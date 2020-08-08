UPDATED: Crews continue to fight brush fire up Four Mile south of Glenwood Springs; pre-evac notice lifted
Glenwood Springs Fire Department is on scene Saturday afternoon for a brush fire burning in the Oak Meadows area of Four Mile Road.
According to the latest GSFD Facebook post issued around noon Saturday, a pre-evacuation notice the bottom half of Oak Way Lane has been lifted as of 1:10 p.m.
“Fire is on scene with air support from helicopter water drops. Ground crews are also on site,” according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office press release sent at 12:30 p.m.
Oak Meadows is located about five miles south of Glenwood Springs, off of Four Mile Road.
In addition to the helicopter support, mutual aid has been requested from the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District, according to GSFD officials.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is made available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User