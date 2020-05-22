Crews responding to fire just east of New Castle

Chelsea Self/Post Independent



Crews with Colorado River Fire Rescue are responding to a small fire just east of New Castle and immediately south of Interstate 70 between exit 105 and 106.

According to Colorado River Fire Rescue Operations Chief Leif Sackett, crews were dispatched to the fire at approximately 1:44 p.m. Friday afternoon.

“They are working to get it under control at this point,” Sackett said. “Once they get the fire knocked down and mopped up we’ll go and start investigating…what caused it.”

I-70 eastbound is currently down to one lane between exit 105 and 106 as crews work to get the fire under control.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.