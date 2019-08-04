Crews respond to flash flooding on Lake Christine Fire burn scar near Basalt; Fryingpan Road reopens

UPDATE 9 p.m. — Frying Pan Road has been reopened. However, “conditions are variable and future safety closures may be needed,” Pitkin County emergency officials advise.

The National Weather Service has extended the flood warning until 11:45 p.m. Sunday night, as rains continue into the night.

There have been no reports of injuries since the flooding that occurred in the Basalt area earlier Sunday evening.

UPDATE 6:35 p.m. — Frying Pan Road is now closed due to multiple debris flows and water over the road, according to Pitkin County emergency officials.

Mudslides have closed the road and there are cars trapped between two mudslides, officials said at 6:35 p.m. Travel in the area is being restricted.

“Do not attempt to access Frying Pan Road,” a Pitkin County traffic alert advises. “Crews are working to clear debris and reach trapped persons.”

It is not know when the road will reopen.

An Eagle County Sheriff’s deputy blocking the road said there are reports of up to four slides on the road. There have not been any reports of injury.

The first emergency alert warning of flash flooding was sent out about 5:30 p.m. by local officials, and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning at 5:45 p.m. for areas including Basalt and El Jebel. The warning is in effect until 8:45 p.m., the NWS said.

Active flooding is being reported by Pitkin County officials in the Frying Pan Valley below the Lake Christine Burn area Sunday evening.

All persons on Pinon Road and Cedar Drive above Pinon Road in Basalt are being advised to immediately climb or drive to higher ground. There is active flooding and debris flows in area.

Crews are responding to Sunday flooding coming from the Lake Christine Fire burn scar near Basalt after a heavy storm rolled through the midvalley.

An emergency alert was sent out about 5:30 p.m. by officials and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning at 5:45 p.m. for areas including Basalt and El Jebel. The warning is in effect until 8:45 p.m., the NWS said.

According to a Pitkin County alert, there is “active flooding in the Lake Christine Burn Area. Please take all necessary precautions which may include shelter-in-place or seeking higher ground. Do not enter flowing water or debris.”

An evacuation center is being set up at the Eagle County building at Crown Mountain Park. Crews were discussing evacuating homes on Pinon Drive and Cedar Drive above the Pinon intersection.

Crews were first called to the area of Cedar Drive, which is up Fryingpan River, around 5:30 p.m. Crews described “significant water flows” on Cedar Drive near Pinon Drive.

En Espanol Todas las personas en Pinion Road y Cedar Drive sobre Pinion Road en Basalt – suban o manejen a un terreno más alto AHORA. Inundaciones activas y escombros fluyen en el área.

This is a developing story that will be updated.