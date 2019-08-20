Crews on scene at house fire above Midland in Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs Fire Department is currently on scene Tuesday afternoon at a house fire on West 12th Street, just off of Riverview Drive near Midland Avenue.
Crews were called about 1:10 p.m. to a report of a “fully involved” single-family structure fire. Several apparatus and firefighters are on scene attacking the fire.
“Neighbors reported the fire and said that no one was home, which we confirmed,” Glenwood Springs Fire Chief Gary Tillotson said. “It was fully charged, and there will be extensive damage, unfortunately.”
No one was in the building at the time the fire started, and no one was injured in the blaze, Tillotson said.
Tillotson said one other nearby residential structure may have had smoke and soot damage, but it didn’t look to be extensive. He said the homes on 12th street are about 30 feet apart.
Mutual aid was called in from Colorado River Fire Rescue to cover EMS calls, and from Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District to help with fighting the fire, Tillotson said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
