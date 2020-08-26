Crews working 22-acre fire north of Rifle
Multiple fire crews and aircraft are working the 22-acre Coulter Fire roughly nine miles north of Rifle Gap Reservoir on the White River National Forest.
The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit is responding to the fire, which does not pose an immediate threat to structures, according to a news release. There are also currently no evacuation orders in place.
“Crews responded to the lightning-ignited fire about 4 p.m. yesterday, following a thunderstorm that moved through the area,” a news release from the U.S. Forest Service states. “They were able to stop the fire from actively spreading and will continue to work the fire today with two helicopters, two engines and about 60 firefighters.”
More thunderstorms and lightning are anticipated in western Colorado this afternoon.
The White River National Forest remains under Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibit all campfires and charcoal, even in developed areas. For more information, go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.
