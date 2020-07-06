CRFR: A quiet Fourth of July weekend in GarCO

With the ban on fireworks and the safer at home phase of reopening remaining in place over the Fourth of July weekend, some first responders were less busy than in recent years.

“July fourth was actually slower than normal, and Sunday and Monday were both pretty busy,” CRFR Chief Randy Callahan said. “We would like to thank those who followed fire restrictions and no fireworks, it made a big difference for us.”

But CRFR had a steady Sunday as crews responded to a river rescue in West Rifle near the Colorado River shortly before noon. The incident involved three individuals in a kayak that capsized.

“Upon arrival we found two of them out of the river, they were able to self-rescue. We had a third person on an island that we assisted to shore,” Callahan said.

Crews were on the scene for a little over and hour, no injuries were reported.

A little before 3 p.m. Sunday, CRFR responded to 5450 County Road 233 and Silt Mesa Road vicinity for a structure fire.

Callahan said the fire is under investigation; “It was an outside fire that extended to shed and a garage, and at one point threatened a residential structure.”

CRFR officials determined the fire started in a stack of pallets near a storage shed and then extended to the storage shed near a garage.

“We kept it confined to a shed and a garage,” Callahan said. “There was extensive damage to the shed, with extension into the garage.”

A crew of 14 firefighters including mutual aid from Glenwood Springs Fire Department was on scene for 3 hours as they subdued the fire, mopped up the scene. CRFR monitored the scene throughout the night, and no injuries were reported.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, and Garfield County Road and Bridge also assisted on the call.

Walt Stowe with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said the weekend was relatively quiet for a holiday weekend, with a few assists to CRFR.

kmills@postindependent.com