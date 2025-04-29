CRFR Wildland Division expands wildfire prevention efforts across Rifle-area district

As wildfire seasons grow longer and more intense across the West, Colorado River Fire Rescue’s Wildland Division is expanding efforts to reduce risk and protect homes throughout its 600-square-mile district spanning Rifle, Silt and New Castle.

Guided by the Garfield County Community Wildfire Protection Plan, the division has treated more than 159 acres of hazardous fuels over the past year, using a combination of mechanical thinning, pile burning, and prescribed fire techniques.

“A big part of the process is just education,” said Zach Pigati, Wildland Division chief for Colorado River Fire Rescue. “People sometimes think mitigation means cutting everything down, but it’s done responsibly. In most cases, you can actually see more wildlife and scenery when we’re done.”

The division focuses its fuel-reduction efforts in areas where homes meet forested land, known as the wildland-urban interface. These zones, identified in the county’s wildfire plan, are particularly vulnerable to fast-moving fire.

Much of the mitigation work occurs between fall and late spring, Pigati said. Operations slow during the summer due to heightened wildfire risk and the potential for bark beetle infestations in freshly cut trees. In warmer months, the division turns its focus toward readiness and rapid response.

In addition to mitigation, CRFR operates several community-based support programs. Its Agricultural Burn Assistance Program helps local farmers conduct safe, controlled burns for land management while reducing wildfire risk. A new Chipping Program also allows residents to dispose of tree limbs and brush, reducing fuels that could ignite near homes.

Firefighters with Colorado River Wildland Fire’s Burning Mountain crew use drip torches to ignite a prescribed burn during a fuels reduction operation near Rifle. The Wildland Division, part of Colorado River Fire Rescue, serves the communities of Rifle, Silt and New Castle. Colorado River Fire Rescue Wildland Division/Courtesy

These expanding efforts have been made possible through grant funding totaling $253,544 from partners including the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Garfield County’s emergency management office and others. The funding supports mitigation work, crew operations and public outreach.

A key asset in CRFR’s toolbox is its Type 2 Wildfire Module — a 10- to 12-person crew trained in prescribed fire, hazardous fuels work and wildfire suppression. The team is one of only three in the nation outside the federal system and can operate independently for extended periods on the fire line.

“They’re a huge manpower boost,” Pigati said. “They can work locally or deploy nationally, and they’re self-sufficient — they don’t need water or food resupplied. They’re critical in both mitigation and suppression.”

The division also staffs two Type 3 engines and one Type 6 engine, each with at least three wildland firefighters, ready to deploy across the region or beyond when needed. Last year, CRFR crews responded to major wildfires such as the Los Angeles Wildfire in California, and others in the Pacific Northwest.

While CRFR assists in national wildfire efforts, Pigati emphasized the division’s commitment to local prevention work — something not all departments prioritize.

“There are a lot of fire departments that focus solely on deployments, but we’ve built a separate division dedicated to wildland efforts here at home,” Pigati said. “Our goal is community risk reduction. We’re doing everything we can to prevent a major wildfire from devastating our neighborhoods.”

As Colorado’s wildfire threat grows, Pigati encourages residents to take their own mitigation steps — not just for safety, but for potential insurance savings.

“We’re here to support that work,” he said. “If folks want help making their property safer, we’re ready to partner with them.”