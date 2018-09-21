CRIME BRIEF: Chase involving speeding motorcyclist ends in meth arrest

On Sept. 18 at approximately 12:06 a.m., a Garfield County Sheriff's deputy observed two motorcycles just north of Rifle on state Highway 13, one of which, all of a sudden accelerated rapidly to a speed 25 miles over the posted speed limit, according to a warrantless arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the deputy passed the second motorcyclist in an attempt to catch the lead biker who, by this point, was allegedly driving double the posted speed limit – 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

"I observed that I had to accelerate to 100 mph in an effort to keep up with the motorcycle," the deputy stated. "I observed that the motorcycle's license plate area was covered by an American flag and was not visible. I activated my emergency lights and siren in an attempt to contact the vehicle."

Although the driver slowed down, he did not stop but rather waved his hand at the officer as though he wanted the squad car to go around him, the affidavit detailed.

As the motorcyclist continued at a rate of 45 mph, another officer with the Rifle Police Department began to assist in the pursuit. With both squad cars and all of their lights and sirens activated, the driver continued traveling northbound at approximately 40 mph before stopping in a traffic lane with his own hazard lights on, according to the affidavit.

"I conducted a high-risk stop of the subject. I ordered the subject off the bike and onto the ground," the officer's affidavit continued. "I smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the subject. I also smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from the subject."

The deputy then noticed the motorcyclist's eyes appeared blood shot and watery, and when asked how much he had to drink, he answered, "a couple."

The motorcyclist also allegedly told the deputy numerous times that he was not driving and as a result refused a field sobriety test.

After completing an inventory of the vehicle, the deputy located a large open bottle of whiskey as well as a zipped bag with a lock. Inside the bag, according to the affidavit, the deputy found a glass pipe with white residue as well as two bags containing a crystal type substance, which later tested "presumptive positive for methamphetamine," according to the affidavit.

The deputy also seized a digital scale, two spoons and a small metal tray, the affidavit stated.

"I transported [the subject] to the Garfield County Jail. During the transport, I observed that the smell of alcohol and marijuana was filling my vehicle."

The 55-year-old male suspect was booked and charged with speeding 40 mph over the limit, driving a vehicle while license under restraint, open alcohol container, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, eluding a police officer, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and vehicle without plates attached.

