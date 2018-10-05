Crime Brief: ‘Selfies’ excuse fails to capture imagination

Officers were called to Carson Circle near Parachute for a potential drug violation on Sept. 30, just after 6 p.m. The dispatch report indicated that three individuals were in a gray car parked “doing crystal meth” several houses down from the caller, according to an arrest affidavit.

When officers arrived to the area, the gray Buick was said to be driving south on Blackhawk Trail heading towards Stone Quarry Road. Approximately 30 seconds later, the officers spotted the vehicle heading east on Stone Quarry Road.

The officers made a U-Turn and were behind the Buick as it passed Tamarisk Trail driving north on Stone Quarry Road, according to the affidavit.

Officers activated their emergency lights near the Grand Valley Fire Station. The vehicle slowed and the officers observed one of the male passengers lean forward as if to place something under his seat. The vehicle turned into the Kum and Go parking lot at 10 Stone Quarry Road and the officers approached the driver.

She said she was coming from briefly meeting with a friend in the area of Carson Circle. She said they met up to take selfies because passenger in the car had some time before he needed to return to Community Corrections.

Officers asked to search the vehicle and she said it was not hers and that they would have to ask the owner for permission. After the officer said he did not need the owner’s permission, she responded that “lots of people drive the car and I don’t know what they have in there,” and declined the search, said the affidavit.

Officers checked the names of the driver and passenger and discovered that the passenger was restrained in a protection order and was not permitted to possess or consume alcohol or controlled substances. The driver’s license was also revoked and she did not have any valid driving privileges.

A witness described seeing the two smoking methamphetamine in the vehicle. Both parties were asked to exit the vehicle and a narcotics certified canine was called to examine the vehicle.

Based on the witness account and the canine’s indication, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Shortly after the search began, officers found a cigarette pack that contained a small ziplock bag containing a clear crystal substance.

As the officer was reading the two their Miranda rights, the male passenger made a statement and said “I don’t mess with drugs,” states the affidavit. The driver said she thought she was being “set up”.

Both parties were charged with unlawful possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, among other charges.