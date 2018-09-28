Crime Brief: Speedy chase ends with hammer to car window

On Sept. 15 at approximately 11:27 p.m., a deputy with the Garfield County Sheriff's Office observed a white GMC Sierra traveling eastbound on state Highway 82 swerve toward the center median nearly hitting the concrete barrier.

According to an arrest affidavit, after the driver switched lanes twice without signaling, the deputy activated his emergency lights and eventually the driver of the GMC Sierra pulled over at mile marker 7.5 between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale.

After the deputy approached the vehicle and informed the driver why he was being pulled over, the driver replied, "I thought you were the vehicle that was chasing me."

According to the affidavit, the driver stated a van had been following him. However, after the driver told the deputy he did not have his driver's license, proof of insurance or registration, the deputy had the driver write down his first and last name, which at first came back as having no record.

According to the affidavit, the driver told the deputy that he was almost out of gas and was just trying to get to the yard where he lived and worked.

"I advised the driver he could turn the vehicle off. The driver stated that he could not turn it off as it would not restart."

Recommended Stories For You

As the driver was appearing "extremely nervous" and "stuttering as he talked," the deputy did not believe he was disclosing his real name. As a result, he called for backup in the form of a K9 unit, in an attempt to keep the driver from running.

After refusing the deputies' demands, the driver reportedly put the pedal to the metal and began traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Highway 82.

"I observed that I was traveling approximately 90 mph to catch up to the vehicle," the deputy stated in the affidavit.

The pursuit took a quick turn across Highway 82 onto Garfield County Road 113 (Cattle Creek), before the driver turned into a storage lot and stopped.

According to the affidavit, the driver used expletives and made derogatory comments at the deputies and still refused to exit his vehicle.

At this point, using a hammer, the deputy removed the vehicle's window. After still refusing to exit the vehicle the driver stated that he wanted to smoke a cigarette. "We waited for approximately 2 minutes for the driver to smoke a cigarette," and upon seeing the other deputy with a K9 the driver said, "don't bite me, I'm getting out."

The suspect, age 35, eventually complied and was transported to the Garfield County Jail where he remains on a $12,000 bond for failing to use turn signal, driving a vehicle while license under restraint for alcohol offense, failure to present evidence of insurance, obstructing a peace officer and vehicular eluding.

mabennett@postindependent.com