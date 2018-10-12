Crime Briefs: Alleged credit card thief caught on camera

Glenwood Springs police officers were called to the Glenwood Springs Community Center at 8 a.m. Oct. 4 after a guest’s locker was reportedly broken into and a credit card stolen out of it, according to an arrest affidavit.

A transaction for $158.61 on the stolen credit card was then recorded at nearby Lowe’s, according to receipts.

Police officers identified the suspect using surveillance videos from Lowe’s and the Community Center, the affidavit states.

Community Center surveillance footage showed the suspect entering the building while the front desk attendant was preoccupied. He did not check in or pay as a guest, states the arrest report.

The suspect left the center approximately a half hour later, based on surveillance video footage.

Photographs of the suspect were later posted to the Glenwood Springs Police website and the department’s Facebook page. An anonymous tip identified the suspect, and using surveillance photographs from Lowe’s and the Community Center, officers confirmed his identity.

Recommended Stories For You

A search found the 35-year-old male had five active warrants out for his arrest, including charges of identity theft, forgery and theft, states the affidavit.

According to the Glenwood Springs Facebook page, the suspect was spotted on an afternoon stroll in the downtown area by an officer on Thursday. He was arrested and is lodged at the Garfield County Jail on $22,000 bond.

PHONE SCAMS BACK IN GARFIELD COUNTY

Garfield County law enforcement officials want residents to be aware of a resurgence in various phone scams in the area, both via cell phone and landline.

Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario said in a press release that the caller may pose as an IRS agent, deputy or other law enforcement officer, or credit card company.

“If you receive a call from someone you don’t know claiming to be with the government, law enforcement, IRS, courts, immigration, credit card company or more, get a return number and name from the person. But don’t call that number,” advises a press release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Instead, go to the FBI website at http://www.IC3.gov to file a complaint or call your local law enforcement agency to see what is recommended, the press release states.

Law enforcement will not call to say someone is coming to arrest you, nor will the court systems tell you they are issuing an arrest warrant.

While these scams are more common over the phone, they can appear on email or social media, according to the press release.

For more information, contact Garfield County Sheriff’s Office PIO Walt Stowe at wstowe@garcosheriff.com