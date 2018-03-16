Crime Briefs: Are we there yet? That’s a big 10-4. Over

Two semi-truck drivers heading from Illinois to California made it to just outside Parachute before a stun gun and felony charges ended their road trip.

At 6 a.m. on March 14, officers approached a semi-truck pulled over on Interstate 70 near mile marker 72 after being called for a reported assault. There was a male and female occupant inside. The male party reported that the female used a stun gun on him and that he had to wrestle a knife away from her.

The two worked as co-drivers and had worked for approximately one month together, trading off shifts while hauling freight.

Near Denver, the female ended her shift early and she went to go lay down. The affidavit states the two began to argue, with the female reportedly laying on top of the male at one point.

After the argument, the male resumed driving while his co-driver went to lay down in the back.

Along the way, the arguing started up again, with the male allegedly rolling down the windows and turning up the music while she protested as passenger.

Recommended Stories For You

At around Parachute, the female got up to turn down the music, and the argument reportedly became physical again with both parties confirming that she hit him on the side of the head while he was driving.

He pulled over and she grabbed her stun gun, the affidavit states.

The two continued to argue and she called 911 to report erratic driving, giving dispatch a fake name and telling them that she was in a separate vehicle that was cut off by the semi-truck on the highway.

He called the police to report her hitting him.

Officers reported no immediate injuries on the side or front of his head and did not observe any signature marks on the upper portion of his chest where he reported to have been struck by the stun gun.

In their investigation, officers discovered that she used a fake name to report that a semi-truck cut her off as she was trying to pass and that the truck was speeding.

She was arrested for felony menacing and assault.

CHOP SHOP STOP

On March 8, a Glenwood Springs Officer was conducting a traffic stop on a white GMC he noticed parked in town for several months. The stop was initially for suspicion of fictitious year sticker and failure to register the vehicle within 90 days of living in Colorado.

When another officer ran the vehicle identification number on the driver’s side door, the two discovered it didn’t just have expired tags and plates, it was stolen.

The identification came back as a stolen 2002 GMC Sierra pickup in Salt Lake City.

The driver was charged with auto theft and chop shop.

NOT HIS NUMBER

On Jan 22, another Glenwood Springs officer and a Garfield County sheriff’s deputy followed a lead from the Yavapai County (Arizona) Sheriff's Department regarding a Glenwood Springs construction employee using the social security number of an Arizona resident.

Through their police investigation, officers learned that the Glenwood Springs employee had initially used the Social Security number to obtain employment and used it during several other occasions for drug screenings.

Police also learned that the man of the social security number he had been using was denied unemployment benefits due to his social security number being attached to employment in Glenwood Springs.