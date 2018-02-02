Crime Briefs: Bad guy impersonates other bad guy, still under arrest

A Parachute police officer was routinely running license plates on Tuesday at about 6:33 p.m. when one plate came up with a misdemeanor warrant for a 21-year-old man. The officer also observed "something hanging off the rear view mirror that was in the driver's view," according to the report. When the officer pulled up alongside the car and couldn't get a better view because of tinted windows, the officer got back behind the car, turned emergency lights on and pulled the car over.

A 54-year-old woman was behind the wheel with two men in the backseat that looked similar in age to the man with the warrant. When the officer ran the driver's information, he also pulled up the sought 21-year-old's booking photo. "The photo looked similar to both of the backseat passengers," an officer wrote. The men claimed to be brothers of the man, who they claimed was in Grand Junction.

One passenger also had to correct himself when giving the officer his date of birth, according to the report.

When the officer ran both of the passengers' names, one came up with an active warrant out of Delta County for failure to appear. The officer placed the passenger under arrest for the warrant.

"He was verbally uncooperative and pulled away as I was handcuffing him," the officer wrote in the report. The officer was able to get the man into the patrol car.

On the way to jail, the man admitted that he wasn't who he said he was, and was in fact the 21-year-old man the original misdemeanor warrant was under.

"I advised dispatch that I was unsure who I had in my car so they would not take any warrants out of the system until I was able to confirm who I arrested," the officer wrote.

The officer also described the 21-year-old as "combative and assaultive" during the rest of the drive, repeatedly threatening the officer and banging against the cage.

Once at the jail, staff confirmed the man's identity. He was charged with the felony of criminal impersonation along with previous misdemeanors of failure to appear.

Father and son tussle

New Castle police responded to a disturbance call at 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday. A father and son were reportedly fighting. The father, 62, met the police outside the residence. According to the police report, the father said that his 34-year-old son had pulled a gun on him. The father said he was able to get away and hide the gun in the bushes outside. "(He) showed us the gun right away," an officer wrote in the report, adding that it was cleared and put in the patrol car.

The fight reportedly was over a check. Once the 34-year-old drew the gun, the father and son started wrestling and hitting each other. The police report said that the father had multiple head injuries and the son had a bloody nose.

The son claims that he never had a gun, but rather the father did, according to the report. "(He) stated that his mom seen the whole thing," an officer wrote in the report. The 60-year-old mother claims she "didn't see anything, she just heard them fighting and tried to get them to stop."

The 34-year-old son was arrested on a felony charge of menacing and a misdemeanor of assault in the third degree.

Fled on foot

On Jan. 26 at about 1:35 p.m., a Rifle police officer was driving southbound on Colorado River Bridge when he saw a Jeep going northbound driven by a known man with warrants for failure to appear on felony drug possession, assault and menacing charges. The officer made a U-turn and the Jeep immediately sped away. A vehicle pursuit ensued with the wanted man going "approximately 60 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone and 75 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone," according to the report. The man eventually stopped at a parking lot and fled on foot. Officers then lost sight of the man.

The vehicle was impounded, and, during vehicle inventory, two baggies containing "a white crystalline substance consistent with Methamphetamine" were found on the driver side floorboard and driver side door panel, according to the report. The substance was later tested at the Rifle Police Department and came up positive for methamphetamine.

"The substance had a total gross weight of 23.3 grams," the officer wrote. "From my training and experience in law enforcement, I know that 23 grams of methamphetamine is more than normal user amounts and common in the distribution of controlled substances."

It was also found that the plates attached to the Jeep registered to a Ford F-250 truck.

An additional warrant was issued for the man for the felonies of vehicle eluding and unlawful distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance.