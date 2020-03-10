Crime Briefs: bubble wrapped meth and alcohol shooters

Bubble-wrapped meth

Shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, Glenwood Springs Police observed a vehicle in a hotel parking lot with its lights off and engine running.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with the 9th Judicial District, officers recognized the white Nissan Maxima from a previous illegal camping complaint at a nearby convenience store off of U.S. Highway 6 in Glenwood Springs.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers noticed a man and woman reclined and asleep in the Nissan’s two front seats.

The man in the driver’s seat had bubble wrap on his shoulder, a clear plastic bag beneath his arm and a pipe sticking out of his pocket according to the affidavit.

Officers woke up the 18-year-old man and asked him to exit the vehicle, the bubble wrap and clear plastic bag fell on the driver’s seat.

Officers noticed a white substance inside of the wrap, which later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine and weighed 6 grams according to the affidavit.

The man “admitted to smoking meth but asserted that someone must have left the meth on his shoulder” according to the affidavit.

The man “could not say who left the meth on his shoulder” and told officers he should not be arrested but instead given a ticket.

The 18-year-old male suspect was transported to the Garfield County Jail and charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Man violates bail bond conditions with alcohol shooters

On March 8 at approximately 7:38 p.m., Carbondale Police conducted a traffic stop on a white van for driving without its headlights on.

The vehicle’s 39-year-old driver was smoking a cigarette and had “glossy eyes” according to the arrest affidavit.

The man provided officers with his license but failed to produce the vehicle’s registration and proof of insurance.

According to the affidavit, the 39-year-old man had two mandatory protection orders and was barred from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances.

When officers asked who was in the backseat, the man allegedly said there was no one else in the van but him.

According to the affidavit, officers told the 39-year-old man they “could both see a head sticking out from under the blanket” in the backseat.

Officers removed the man from the vehicle, handcuffed him and located two alcohol shooters in his side pocket according to the affidavit.

The 36-year-old female that was underneath the blanket in the van’s backseat, also exited the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, the man’s mandatory protection orders prohibited him from contacting the female that was in his backseat. The female told officers that she was with the male suspect voluntarily.

After refusing a blood test due to being “afraid of the coronavirus,” the man took a breath test and had an alcohol concentration of .084 according to the affidavit.

Officers also found four diazepam pills and two muscle relaxants inside of the vehicle. According to the affidavit, no prescriptions were found for either drug.

The 39-year-old male was transported to the Garfield County Jail and charged with violating bail bond conditions, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, failure to provide proof of insurance and false reporting to authorities.

