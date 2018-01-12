Crime Briefs: Close encounter with knife-wielding man

Glenwood Springs police responded to a residence where a 25-year-old man was reported for a tirade with a knife. He had reportedly been yelling obscenities at his mother, had thrown a coffee cup against the wall and was waving a knife around, early Jan. 5 morning.

A female officer got to the residence first and contacted the young man. He was sitting in a kitchen chair and no longer held the knife. But when three other officers entered the residence, the man reached under the table and the female officer was heard yelling, "Drop it. Drop the knife," according to an affidavit.

The 25-year-old was holding a large kitchen knife, with officers only three to five feet away.

He "became irate and brought the knife to his throat. I observed the indentation of the knife on his throat. (He) was yelling at officers, and I was afraid he was going to harm himself or someone else," another officer reported.

One officer fired a Taser into the man's chest, but its probes didn't make contact with his skin and were ineffective.

He "immediately stood up and stared at me. (He) appeared as if he was staring right through me as he yelled something unrecognizable, all while holding the knife in his right hand," the officer reported.

Another officer hit him with pepper spray, and the man took several steps around the table. He was still only a few feet from officers, and had one officer trapped between himself and a wall.

"Due to the close proximity of (the 25-year-old) to everyone in the room along with his irate actions while holding a knife, I feared for not only my safety, but everyone's safety," an officer reported.

An officer fired another Taser shot into the man's thigh, and he dropped to the ground.

The young man was arrested on six counts of felony menacing, as well as misdemeanor harassment.

29-year-old felon found with meth, guns

A Rifle police officer stopped a 29-year-old man and found him with about 77 grams of methamphetamine on Jan. 6.

When a Rifle officer stopped the van for expired registration, the driver pulled over to the Gateway Lodge, got out of the vehicle and started walking toward the hotel. When the officer ordered him to stop, the driver, with his hands in his pockets, shouted expletives at the officers, saying that it wasn't his van.

She ultimately arrested him on driving without a valid license.

But then officers found the van had been gutted of his second row seats, where instead officers found three bags of substance that tested positive for methamphetamine sitting out in the open, along with the shotgun toward the back of the van. She also found a .22 Ruger pistol between the seats.

Officers found 72 grams of methamphetamine in the van, then another 5 grams in his pocket while he was being booked into jail.

Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team took over the case, and a task force officers reported that the 29-year-old "is known to me as a person to associate with narcotic sellers and users," as well as a convicted felon.

He was arrested on felony charges of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree introducing contraband and weapons possession by a previous offender.

Sleepy suspect threatens cop

Carbondale police responded to the 100 block of Main Street in Carbondale to reports of a man sleeping outside someone's house and blocking the doorway at about 4:30 p.m.

"I arrived on scene. As I approached I could hear what sounded like snoring," a Carbondale officer reported.

Under a blanket, the officer found a 51-year-old man that he recognized from a contact just two days prior. The officer recalled that he had a restraining order barring him from consuming alcohol or controlled substances.

A resident there opened the door and said the man had been sleeping there for hours. Upon waking, the man said that he hadn't been drinking that night. But the officer noticed he was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. Finally, he admitted to having several drinks.

The officer placed him into cuffs, then found him with what appeared to be marijuana and marijuana wax.

While on the way to jail, the man became agitated and made threatening statements to the officer.

The man "kept asking me to pull off to the side of the road so he could fight me," and began spitting in the car and kicking the divider, the officer reported. He said, "what are you going to do without your badge and when you have hollow points inside of your head," as well as, "I will cut you deep in the face," according to the officer's report.

The 51-year-old continued, "Is that an AR? That would look nice upside your head. Pull the trigger," the officer wrote in his report. He also said, "I will find your kids and kill them," and "I will tie rocks to all of your family's legs and drown you in the river," according to police.

The sleepy man was arrested on charges of felony attempt to influence a public servant and misdemeanor violation of a restraining order.

Dealer crashes and flees in flight from police

A driver fleeing Rifle police, who was also reportedly dealing drugs, crashed his car and fled on foot Tuesday evening.

A Rifle sergeant spotted a Chevrolet Malibu with an obscured license plate in the back window, and the vehicle sped away from the officer's patrol car, hitting 40 mph in a 25 mph zone and running a stop sign, according to police. "The vehicle lost control on a curve and crashed on the side of the hill, resting partially on its side. The vehicle's airbags deployed as it crashed," the officer reported.

A 20-year-old man who the Rifle officer recognized got out of the driver's seat and ran away from the crash. He ignored orders to stop, lost his shoes as he fled "and his pants fell down several times as he was running away, tripping on occasion."

An 18-year-old woman in the passenger seat said her face and head hurt from the impact of the crash, and the officer saw the windshield was cracked right in front of her.

Both she and a 26-year-old man in the back seat said the driver had "freaked out" when he saw the police officer, and sped away because he had active warrants.

The 26-year-old man admitted to having drugs on him, and an officer found him with a small baggie containing a substance suspected to be heroin, but which did not test positive for opioids. He also had a plastic container of cocaine, which weighed 5.5 grams. The other substance is being tested by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The 26-year-old told the officer that he had just bought the drugs from the driver, who he knew as "Joker."

Officers found the 20-year-old running barefoot to a Kum and Go, his pants wet and his legs bloodied. Under the driver's seat officers also found a .45 Springfield XD handgun.

The 26-year-old was arrested on charges of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, which is a drug felony. The driver was arrested on felony weapons possession by a felon, as well as numerous misdemeanors related to the crash and traffic infractions.