Crime Briefs: Cocaine sting at Carbondale bar

At around 5 p.m. on March 23, the Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) conducted an undercover operation in an attempt to purchase illegal drugs at the Black Nugget Bar in Carbondale.

When the two officers exited the bar, a 52-year-old man asked them if they wanted to purchase cocaine.

"The man stated he … pays $100 per gram of cocaine … and (he) could sell them the cocaine for $130 to cover his gas money," an officer wrote in the report. The man said he would be back in five minutes with the cocaine.

When he returned, an officer was handed "a small clear, plastic baggie containing a white, powdery substance," according to the report.

Officers recognized from training and experience that the substance was cocaine.

After 10 p.m., the man was contacted and arrested. He said that he got the cocaine from his personal supply, and decided to sell the cocaine "to make more money to pay for his auto insurance," according to the report.

The man was arrested on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs and distribution of dangerous drugs.

FAMILY FEUD

Officers were called to reports of a domestic disturbance outside of Carbondale on Monday evening. Two brothers had been fighting in the front yard and one, the instigator, had fled on foot. The other brother "did not wish to be a victim in the case" and there were no grounds for criminal charges.

Dispatch informed officers that the 24-year-old male who fled the scene had two active warrants. Officers began combing the area for the man.

While checking the Waldorf School, an officer observed the man duck down in the rear seat of a maroon van. The officer instructed the man to show his hands, step out of the vehicle and lie face down on the ground. The man complied. He was handcuffed and arrested.

It was confirmed that the bus belonged to the Waldorf School and was not registered to the man.

He was charged with first degree criminal trespass and criminal tampering of a motor vehicle, both felonies.

KUM & DO NOT GO

At about 10:30 p.m., a Rifle police officer noticed a vehicle with a defective license plate lamp driving down East 2nd Street after leaving a residence. Because of the defective lamp, the license plate was not visible. The officer initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle at the Kum & Go on East First Street.

"The vehicle stopped in the middle of the store's main travel way near the fuel pumps," an officer wrote in the report.

The driver, a 47-year-old woman, could not provide proof of insurance for the car. When the driver's name was run through the database, it came back that her license was revoked.

The woman said she was at the residence to see a man whose "street name" officers were well aware of.

Officers called for a tow truck to take custody of the car given the driver's revoked license and lack of insurance. The woman was asked to exit the vehicle as she was under arrest.

The woman tossed her keys into the passenger seat and locked the driver's side door before slamming it closed, therefore locking the car "and obstructing traffic in the middle of the main travel way of the store parking lot."

When the officer attempted to place the woman into handcuffs, she pulled away and grabbed the officer's thumb. "I instructed (her) to let go of my hand but she did not comply." Another officer attempted to control her by securing her upper arms.

"(She) began to yell that she was being hurt," an officer wrote in the report. "She also stated that 'this is police brutality.'"

The vehicle was eventually unlocked with the help of a tool kit. While taking inventory of the vehicle, a black backpack style purse was found. Inside the backpack was a black digital scale, which is "commonly used by people involved in the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances," according to the report. A glass pipe with a white crystalline residue inside was also found in the backpack. Multiple small plastic baggies containing a white crystalline substance were also found. The substance was later weighed at the Rifle Police Department, totaling 1.5 grams, according to the report. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

The woman was arrested for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.