Crime Briefs: Credit card thief apparently has problem correcting

At 8:53 p.m. on March 23, a sheriff's patrol deputy responded to a call from a criminal justice security officer who said a community corrections work-release client had been bragging about going snowboarding instead of going to work.

The criminal justice officer said he retrieved the suspect's phone to see if there were pictures of the suspect skipping work.

In searching the phone, the security officer instead found pictures of credit cards and identification cards that belonged to four other individuals, dating back two months.

There were also additional pictures of credit cards and identification cards that were stored on the phone from before the 24-year-old suspect had started serving his original sentence,which was ironically for identity theft and criminal possession of a financial transaction device.

The patrol deputy spoke to the suspect and asked why he had photographs of other people's identifications and personal credit cards in his possession. The suspect said he had recently updated his phone and that those photos were originally taken on an old phone, from before he had started serving his sentence, and that they automatically downloaded onto his new phone, as well as to his LinkedIn account.

The officer seized the phone and told the suspect that there was evidence of a crime on it and that he'd issue a warrant to analyze the phone. The suspect said he understood the procedure.

The next day, the patrol deputy contacted one of the individuals whose pictures were in the phone. She said she had not noticed any fraudulent charges on her credit card but would have to double-check her bank account. She added that she did not know the suspect and never gave him permission to photograph her personal information. When asked if she had had her car serviced at the suspect's place of employment, she said her boyfriend may have taken the vehicle there to have it detailed.

Some of the other individuals whose cards were pictured in the phone said they had noticed fraudulent charges on their credit cards and would provide that information to police.

A judge approved a warrant for the phone to be searched, and the patrol officer was provided a copy of the report, which said the photographs had been taken directly from the suspect's current phone and that the photographs had dated back two months before this investigation commenced.

The officer wrote in court documents that pictures of the identification cards were necessary for utilizing the personal credit cards.

"Based on my training, experience, and basic knowledge of using a credit card, [the suspect] taking a picture of the driver's license was so that he would have additional information that may be needed to use the credit card fraudulently."

The 24-year-old suspect is charged with criminal possession of a financial device and identity theft, which are both felonies.

A FAMILIAR BURGLAR

On Tuesday at 11:43 a.m., a 21-year-old man violated a protective order by entering a female victim's house and stealing $188 cash and a black Samsung Galaxy cell phone.

When a Glenwood Springs police officer arrived at the victim's home, she told him the trespasser was the father of her children and that they had had an on-and-off intimate relationship.

Although the victim and her mother had both filed separate restraining orders against the male, this particular protective order had been modified to allow contact; however, the protective order states that the male is not to be within 100 feet of the victim’s house.

According to affidavits, police said the victims appeared to be “visibly shaken up," as she described to the officer what happened. She gave police the suspect’s address, offered detail about his attire, and provided court documents from previous cases. Other officers visited the male's address but he was not there when they arrived.

The officer who responded to the call wrote in court papers that he spotted the 21-year-old male walking in front of Grand Ave. Liquors, while holding a six pack of beer. The officer wrote that he pulled out his Glock 20 pistol and ordered the male to get down on the ground with his hands at his side. Once backup arrived, the male was placed in custody.

Upon searching the suspect, officers found the black Samsung Galaxy cell phone and the $188 the victim said was stolen. When questioned, the male initially said there was no way he could have committed the crime because he was working at a local café that morning. Officers visited the café to confirm his attendance and staff said he was in fact there for the beginning of his shift but had "disappeared a while ago and had not been back since."

The police report says after some time, the male "finally stated that he was going to tell the truth," and admitted to taking the money and the phone because they belonged to him. He said he did climb on top of an air conditioner unit to enter the house so that he could retrieve the items that he felt were his.

The victim told police that the young man usually jumps from a windowsill and onto the floor when he enters her home. Court documents say the male's shoe prints at the time of his apprehension match the footprints found by the air conditioner inside the home, as well as the footprints around the window. He is charged with second-degree burglary, theft, violation of a restraining order, and domestic violence.