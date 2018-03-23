Crime Briefs: Dude, that’s my car! Man sees stolen Jeep while on way to work

On Tuesday, shortly after 7 a.m., a Glenwood Springs man reported his Jeep Wrangler as missing.

"The reporting party stated that he feels this occurred sometime after midnight due to a little bit of snow on the ground and he could see where there wasn't as much snow where the Jeep was parked,” an officer wrote in the report.

Dispatch relayed the vehicle information to all surrounding jurisdictions, but it was the reporting party who found his Jeep himself.

"(He) was on his way to work in Aspen and around the area of Basalt he observed his (stolen) Jeep traveling the other direction toward Carbondale on Highway 82,” according to the report.

The man then turned around and followed his Jeep. He contacted 911, and the Basalt Police Department was able to make a traffic stop on the stolen Jeep in El Jebel. The driver was identified as a 28-year-old man. When running the man's name through dispatch for clearances, it came up that his driver's license status was revoked as a Habitual Traffic Offender.

"(The man) stated that he was aware of his license revocation," according to the report.

The suspect was arrested on felony charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft and first degree criminal trespass, along with the misdemeanor of driving under revocation.

DAZED AND UNDERAGE

On March 13 at about 8 a.m., deputies and investigators at the Garfield County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics-related search warrant in Battlement Mesa.

"We knocked and announced ourselves as 'Police' and 'Sheriff's Office' and 'Search Warrant' loudly for approximately ten seconds,” an officer wrote in the report. “The door was unlocked and opened … We could clearly hear what sounded like people hiding and running through portion of the house and we heard glass breaking."

After about five minutes, a juvenile female came to the door. When deputies attempted to detain her she pulled away and shouted, "Don't touch me!"

After several more minutes, a 21-year-old male came to the door. He was detained and placed out front. Both the man and juvenile identified themselves as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Per the search warrant, the northeast bedroom was searched.

"There were multiple containers of marijuana pipes, paraphernalia, marijuana dispensary containers, scales, and artwork with (the juvenile's) name on it."

The officer then went out to the patrol car to speak with the man. He advised that he and his girlfriend do live together in the northeast bedroom. He confirmed the marijuana found in the room belongs to him and he legally purchased it at local dispensaries.

The officer asked if the juvenile smokes it with him, "and he at first stated, 'No, she is not in to that."

"I confronted him about the multiple pipes, the same room, and the artwork that has (her) name on with marijuana references and then he admitted that she does smoke marijuana with him and uses the marijuana that he purchases," an officer wrote in the report.

The 21-year-old man was arrested on felony charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. In addition, he was charged with the misdemeanor of obstructing a peace officer by ignoring deputies' announcements and not immediately coming to the door.

REPEAT RESTRAINING ORDER OFFENDER

On March 8, a 37-year-old man was served a temporary civil restraining order protecting a 28-year-old woman in Glenwood Springs.

"(His) response was, 'that's never gonna happen,'” an officer wrote in a report. “Officers explained to (him) that this was his warning and any violation of the order would result in his arrest."

The next day, the man had already violated the order in New Castle, and had been arrested for following the woman and parking outside a house where she was.

When the officer was starting his shift at 6 a.m. on March 14, he was informed by another officer that the woman had contacted them again about a restraining order violation. The man was outside a safe house she was staying at. A second protection order was issued, this time a criminal mandatory protection order, for violating the civil protection order.

Officers went to the scene and could not find the man's vehicle near the safe house. The woman said the man had sent texts asking her to come outside.

When speaking with officers, the woman “mentioned that she did not feel safe and felt that nothing was being done with the ongoing issue of (the man) violating the protection order."

The woman said he would call her multiple times and then send multiple text messages when she would not answer.

"The woman stated that the amount of calls and texting was 'too much and obsessive,'” according to the report.

She stated that she felt unsafe even at the safe house. The man had previously told her, "If you ever left me, I'd kill you" and "I'll never let you go."

Even during the conversation with the officer, the woman stated that she had received multiple texts and calls from the man. The officer asked her to ask the man to meet her so officers "could contact him and investigate the violation of the restraining order." The woman asked the man to meet her at Petco.

When officers went to the store, they could not find the man. He had texted the woman saying that he knew she set him up with the police. "You shouldn't have done that. You made a big mistake," he texted her.

Later that evening, within a two-hour span, the man texted her a total of 15 times, messages varying from "Thanks for keeping me from my son" and "Babe are you ok."

The next day, March 15 at 8 a.m., the woman called crying because the man followed her and their child to church. Officers arrived at the church, where they found the man in the back pew.

"I asked (him) to step outside as I did not want to interrupt the service," the officer wrote in the report. Once outside, the man was immediately arrested.

When the man’s car was inventoried, an officer "found items that could indicate he was following the woman." Items included a pair of binoculars, headlamps and flashlights. A recording device was also found in his pocket.

The man was arrested under felony charges of stalking, harassment and violation of restraining orders with domestic violence as a sentence enhancer. He was being held on $10,000 bond.