Crime Briefs: excessive yawning and ‘Christmas presents’ stuffed with cocaine and heroin

On Nov. 30, shortly after 3 p.m. a trooper with Colorado State Patrol pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta at the Grizzly Creek exit for speeding.

According to the affidavit in support of a warrantless arrest, the 21-year-old male driver told the trooper that he and the vehicle’s three passengers were traveling from San Bernardino, California to Denver to visit relatives for a week.

The driver described the vehicle’s passengers — two male adults and a juvenile — as “good friends or cousins.”

When the trooper inquired where all of their luggage was, the driver stated they had two bags in the trunk including some Christmas presents.

Additionally, when asked if any drugs were in the vehicle the driver allegedly became nervous and denied having any drugs.

During the questioning, the driver kept yawning in a way that “appeared forced” and “nervous” the trooper stated in his report.

“It had happened approximately ten times in the short time we were talking” the trooper wrote in the affidavit. “[The 21-year-old] stated he was just cold. This did not seem like a reason to be yawning.”

While writing the driver a citation for speeding, a deputy with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and deployed his K9 “for a free air sniff of the Jetta.”

According to the affidavit, the K9 — not trained in the detection of marijuana — was “alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.”

The trooper and deputy located two duffle bags in the vehicle’s trunk filled with clothing and “several Christmas presents.”

The driver said the presents were from his mom and told the trooper he could open them.

According to the affidavit, inside one present was a pair of old shoes and socks.

“The [socks] were each stuffed with a bundle consistent of that with drugs,” the trooper noted in the affidavit. “The other presents contained clothing with more bundles of suspected drugs.”

Combined, the eight bundles of suspected drugs weighed approximately 9.35 pounds, according to the affidavit.

Three of the bundles allegedly weighed 3 pounds and tested presumptive positive for cocaine whereas the other five bundles weighed 6.32 pounds and tested presumptive positive for heroin.

The driver was later booked into the Garfield County Jail and charged with possession with intent to distribute more that 225 grams of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of a controlled substance; driving while under restraint; and speeding.

Another one of the vehicle’s passengers was placed under arrest and charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 225 grams of a controlled substance.

The 18-year-old passenger was released and the juvenile was turned over to the Department of Health and Human Services.

‘A large rock’ of meth

On Nov. 26 at approximately 5:05 p.m., the Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) was requested to assist with an arrest involving a “significant quantity of methamphetamine.”

According to the warrantless arrest affidavit, a sergeant with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office had observed a black Nissan Pathfinder and a Toyota Tacoma “parked in an odd location” near New Castle.

Upon making contact with the Pathfinder’s occupants, the 47-year-old man in the driver’s seat was placed under arrest after attempting to hide a pipe for smoking methamphetamine.

The 39-year-old female passenger also “produced a meth pipe from her bra” when asked by the sergeant if she had anything illegal on her.

According to the affidavit, the Nissan Pathfinder was registered to the male suspect and the female suspect owned the Toyota Tacoma.

While searching the Pathfinder, the sergeant located “a large rock” that later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine and weighed 45.9 grams.

The 47-year-old man was placed under arrest and charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance; unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

