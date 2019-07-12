Crime briefs: Fight near Safeway, Grand Ave. Bridge vandalism and alleged child exploitation

Stick turned into a deadly weapon, according to cops

Glenwood Springs Police were called to the old Safeway building near Wendy’s on Grand Avenue Monday evening after reports of a man bleeding from the head.

The alleged victim was bleeding from a cut over his right eye, and said he had been attacked by another man in front of the Safeway building, police wrote in an affidavit.

The victim told police the fight started when the suspected attacker made a comment about a sexual act with the victim’s girlfriend.

The victim began walking toward the suspect, telling him to not talk to his girlfriend that way.

The suspect said the alleged victim was drunk, and when he started walking toward him, he said he had two choices: Stop walking toward him or “get his a– beat,” the suspect told police.

Both men agreed that the suspect struck the alleged victim more than once in the head with a 3.5-foot stick, “made from the limb of a tree,” according to the affidavit.

Part of the stick was taped with some kind of material for padding, police said, making it easier to cause bodily harm.

The suspect has been charged with second-degree assault.

‘Owner’ of Grand Avenue Bridge arrested for painting sidewalk

Glenwood Springs police arrested a man who claimed to own the Grand Avenue Bridge and surrounding restaurants for painting the sidewalk.

Police arrived at the underside of the bridge Tuesday evening and found a 40-year-old man rolling paint on the sidewalk.

The man “stated that he was painting his property because it was ugly,” an officer wrote in an arrest affidavit.

The officer told the man he was damaging Glenwood Springs property, but the man said he “didn’t care, because he owned the whole city as well,” the officer wrote.

Police found foil that appeared to be used for drugs and other small items on the suspect, who said that was all he had on him.

At the jail, however, Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies found marijuana folded into plastic.

Explicit video found on man’s work phone

A man accused of child exploitation turned himself in to authorities this week after a months-long investigation regarding pornography on his work phone.

Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies received calls of possible exploitation in April, according to court records.

The call came from the former employer of the 27-year-old suspect after an illicit video of sexual acts on a young female was found on the man’s work phone.

The suspect was fired from his job weeks later over the video, and denied knowing how it got onto his Google Drive, according to the affidavit.

Garfield County Sheriff’s investigators contacted the man in June, at which time he said he believed someone else had accessed his account and downloaded the video.

After he changed his password, he saw a phone logged into his account that he didn’t recognize.

The suspect reported to authorities July 8, and has since been released awaiting further court proceedings.

tphippen@postindependent.com