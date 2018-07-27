Crime Briefs: Garage door among victims in assault case

A Rifle police officer was called to a disturbance on West 26th Street on Sunday after a black Volkswagen crashed into a garage door of a Rifle resident. The male driver reportedly tried to fight with people at the residence, according to the affidavit, and fled the scene after smashing into the garage door.

The officer, only a few blocks away at the time of the initial call, did not see the vehicle in the area when he arrived to the residence, so he put out an alert to watch for the vehicle.

He spoke with those who were at the home at the time, who said they were inside when the male suspect “came around to the rear of the residence.”

The suspect had something behind his back and confronted one of the individuals in the home about kissing his girlfriend. He pushed him multiple times, held a knife to his throat and threatened to kill him and everyone in the house, states the affidavit.

Several of the people present began to push the suspect out the door and he fell and cut his head, according to the report.

One of the individuals suffered a laceration to his left inner elbow from the knife as they were scuffling.

The suspect then went to his vehicle and rammed into the garage door intentionally, states the affidavit.

The damage was estimated at over $1,000.

All of the witnesses believed the suspect to be armed with a knife or gun.

The officer observed that the garage door was smashed to the point it was no longer on the tracks and that one of the individuals in the home suffered a cut on his arm.

About 20 minutes after the initial call, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Deputy located the suspect vehicle in Rifle.

The officer attempted a high risk traffic stop with the vehicle as it pulled onto a long dirt driveway. The driver refused to stop and continued down the driveway to a partially completed residence under construction.

The driver then exited the vehicle and ran into the house.

The officer, concerned that the suspect may be arming himself with a weapon based on the information provided by witnesses, began to give multiple loud verbal commands. He told the suspect he was under arrest and to come out.

The suspect refused to comply with the officer for almost a full hour, states the affidavit.

The suspect was located hiding in a bathtub in the building by his father.

He was taken into custody and was charged with second-degree assault, criminal mischief and other charges.

The suspect remained combative while in custody and kicked a Colorado River Fire Rescue medic while he was treating him.

BREAK-IN AT RIFLE RESIDENCE

A woman was on a hike near in her home outside of Rifle this week when an app on her phone notified her someone was ringing her doorbell. When she returned home she saw a male wearing a backpack who was peeking through her window.

She asked what he was doing and he said he was "looking for a cool place to hang out," according to the affidavit.

She told him he needed to leave.

When she went inside she found that her purse was missing and her bedroom screen door was open.

She went back to her porch and about 30 minutes later saw two men running across the road with backpacks on.

An employee with the Colorado Water Quality and Control Division later found her purse by the river in Rulison, states the affidavit.

The purse was found with its contents scattered all over the ground, but the only thing that appeared to be missing was about 20 to 30 dollars.

An officer with the Garfield County Sheriff's Office found two suspects with black backpacks walking on Interstate 70 near mile marker 75, according to the affidavit.

They said they were walking to Vegas from Denver and while they admitted to stopping by a residence in Rulison and ringing on a woman's doorbell, one of the suspect's said he "stopped doing burglaries a long time ago."

Dispatch advised that the individual had two nonextradiatable warrants out of Denver.

Both men were arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, among other charges.