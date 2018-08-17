Crime Briefs: Getaway driver names names in burglary case

In May, officers with the Rifle Police Department met with the victim of a recent home burglary on Park Avenue.

"The main bedroom and spare bedroom had been rifled through. In the main bedroom there was a multiple drawer jewelry cabinet that had most of the drawers pulled out onto the floor," according to the arrest affidavit. "There was a large amount of miscellaneous jewelry missing."

Other items were reported to be missing as well.

The victim gave the officers two names she suspected may have been involved.

The next day Garfield County TAG officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in Rifle with the vehicle displaying fictitious plates, states the affidavit. The driver was identified as one of the suspects named.

The suspect was reported to have methamphetamine in the vehicle and a bag with a large amount of miscellaneous jewelry. When questioned about the items the suspect said he was the getaway driver and named the other individual that was involved in the burglary.

Once taken to jail the suspect gave intimate details of the burglary that only the arresting officer at the time was aware of, according to the affidavit.

He told the officers that a dolly carrying a safe from inside the house was used, which created drag marks that initially puzzled investigators.

He waited 20 minutes near the Garfield County Fairgrounds while the other suspect did the burglary and then picked him up from the house

The victim later identified the jewelry and other items stolen from her home.

Silt police officers then contacted the arresting officer that they had found the other suspect involved in the burglary.

He was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Stolen items were retrieved from the suspect and a nearby pawnshop.

The other suspect was arrested on numerous charges, including burglary.

Only friends steal your mother’s car

On July 29, officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle theft that reportedly occurred outside Parachute. The reporting party advised that her friend had taken her mother's car without permission, according to the affidavit.

She said that her friend recently moved into her home in Battlement Mesa until she could get back on her feet and began asking to use her mother's car.

She repeatedly told her she could not use it.

In late July, she realized that the car was not there.

She had yet to report the vehicle stolen because she expected her friend to bring it back or "at least give her a call ," according to the affidavit.

The suspect was later found in jail on unrelated charge.

She claimed that her friend was aware that she was going to take her mother's car and that she had given her permission to do so.

She believed that the vehicle was towed when she used it to visit a man in Denver.

She claimed she was planning to take care of it when she got out of jail and that she had been communicating with her friend .

When officers asked her how she had been communicating with her as the woman's phone had broken earlier in the month, she "became flustered with the question,” states the affidavit.

The suspect was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft among other charges