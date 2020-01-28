Crime Briefs: inhalants and handgun leads to arrest; man calls 911 complaining about snow blowers

NINE AEROSOL AIR DUSTERS AND A HANDGUN

On Jan. 22 at approximately 6:36 p.m., a deputy with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorist assist call on County Road 154 near Glenwood Springs.

According to the arrest affidavit, while en route to the scene, dispatch further advised that the vehicle’s 36-year-old male occupant was “under the influence of inhalants and possibly armed with a handgun.”

Upon arrival, the deputy noticed the Ford sedan’s brake lights going on and off and the male party sitting in the driver’s seat.

Due to it being a high-risk stop, law enforcement shut down a portion of County Road 154 to keep traffic out of the area.

Deputies repeatedly asked the man to show his hands, but were instead met with “a loud hissing noise coming from inside of the vehicle.”

According to the affidavit, one of the deputies saw the man’s head “bob up and down” and observed what looked like an aerosol can in the subject’s right hand.

After repeatedly ignoring commands, two teams comprised of various law enforcement personnel approached the vehicle and removed the man who was “passed out behind the wheel.”

According to the affidavit an investigator “observed a handgun sitting in the center console area.”

Law enforcement personnel also observed “nine aerosol air dusters” inside of the vehicle, seven of which were empty according to the affidavit.

EMS later advised that the 36-year-old man was clear for transportation to an area hospital. According to the affidavit, while en route to the hospital, the man asked several times “what happened?”

After a four-hour observation period, due to the amount of aerosol the man consumed, the 36-year-old was transported to the Garfield County Jail and charged with the following: driving while under the influence of drugs, abusing toxic vapors, possession while under the influence and obstructing government operations.

‘GOING TO GET A BAT AND KILL PEOPLE’

Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 22, dispatch advised of a suspicious incident where a male called 911 complaining about snow blowers.

According to the arrest affidavit, the man also told dispatch that he was headed to Grand Junction and “going to get a bat and kill people.”

Dispatch advised that the phone’s location was moving westbound along Interstate 70 near Rifle.

According to the affidavit, the man had previously called the Vail Public Safety Communications Center “making racial statements and threats.”

At approximately 6:31 p.m. dispatch advised that the phone was plotting near Parachute.

A Garfield County Sheriff deputy in the area attempted to contact a silver Nissan van and its 33-year-old male driver, who he believed was making the calls.

After failing to pull over, tire deflation devices were deployed near De Beque, which ultimately brought the van to a stop.

After attempting to flee by running in both of Interstate 70’s east and westbound lanes, officers brought the male subject to the ground.

According to the arrest affidavit, the vehicle that the male was driving “had several open alcohol containers” inside.

The man was later transported to the Garfield County Jail and charged with vehicular eluding, failure to drive in a single lane, having an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle and obstructing a peace officer.

