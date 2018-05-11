Crime Briefs: Kum & Go tussle

A 31-year-old male was arrested Wednesday on a nationwide warrant for failing to appear in court for a burglary he committed on Feb. 21.

According to court documents, a Parachute police officer pulled into the Kum & Go convenience store and noticed a silver Dodge Durango at a gas pump. The officer says in the documents that he believed the car belonged to a woman who was one of two suspects in a recent burglary at Grand Vista Hotel in Parachute.

The officer, who had investigated the crime back in February, says he reviewed hotel surveillance footage after the burglary and identified the male suspect as having a unique mustache and a goatee with a "distinct peak in the middle." The male still had never been identified or apprehended for the crime but the female had.

The officer recognized the female in the front seat of the car at the Kum & Go and wrote that the male driver had the same unique facial hair as the suspect from the surveillance footage. When he told the male driver that he needed to see identification because he was the suspect of a crime, the male driver said "no."

The officer asked two more times and the driver still refused. At that point, the officer called for backup. When additional officers arrived, the driver continued to refuse, before stating that he did not have ID.

The officer asked the male what his name was and he gave a series of fake names and birthdates, which the officers ran, but each time no records were found. The officer then provided the male with a pen and paper and asked him to spell his first and last name and write down his date of birth. The male, again, refused.

The officer told the male he was under arrest and advised he get out of the car. He refused once more so one officer opened the door and another unlocked the passenger's side. The male then said he would cooperate and gave police another name and birthdate. That, too, was fake, so the officers physically removed him from the vehicle by unbuckling his seatbelt and "grabbing his arms," the affidavits say.

The officer wrote that he struggled with the male, so one officer had the male at Taser point until he was handcuffed. The female passenger was asked to identify the male and she, too, gave a fake name and birthdate.

The officer advised the male would be fingerprinted at jail and properly identified. The male then gave his real name and date of birth and the officer found a nationwide warrant out for his arrest, a felony for failing to appear in court on the original larceny charge for the hotel burglary.

The suspect is charged with criminal impersonation, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, and also for the original burglary, theft, and criminal impersonation charges.

KUM & DON'T GO

At about 12:30 a.m. on May 3, a Silt police officer was called to the local Kum & Go to assist another officer with an incident. While there, a 23-year-old male he had known had approached him to say hello. The officer wrote in court affidavits that the male's friend was acting suspicious and walking around "at a fast pace."

The male known to the officer left the property and his "suspicious" friend walked around the entirety of the Kum & Go business before following shortly behind. The officer says in the documents that the "suspicious" male kept looking back.

The police officer left the Kum & Go in an attempt to catch up with the two males. He pulled into a parking lot at about 1:05 a.m. and asked the male known to him where they were going to sleep for the night.

The male said he and his friend were going to walk to New Castle because their friend did not pick them up in Silt, as they had planned. As they were talking, the unknown male walked away into a nearby parking lot. The officer wrote in court papers that the male seemed nervous and on edge as he walked away, prompting him to radio another officer to make contact with the other male.

He asked the male known to him "what was going on with his friend" and he revealed both were intoxicated and had just smoked a bowl of meth. The officer wrote in the documents that the male known to him seemed cold, so he offered them a ride to their final destination.

The officer asked the male if he had weapons or any drugs on him before he entered the patrol car and the young man said he had two knives and a pistol. The officer placed them in the front of his patrol car with the male's backpack. He told the male he had to pat him down before driving him anywhere.

As the male sat in the patrol car, the officer says he looked down and spotted a hypodermic needle with a substance in it. The male said he forgot about it when the officer asked.

The officer placed the male under arrest, and at that point he offered up the rest of his contraband. The officer found a sunglasses case with more needles and a container with a brown substance in it. Inside the male's backpack were a glass pipe, scrapers, alcohol wipes, and two bent spoons.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It is unclear what happened to the suspect's friend.

PRIVATE PROPERTY PASS

On May 2, a Parachute police officer saw a blue Sedan that he had recognized from a previous encounter at the same location.

The driver pulled out of Candlewood Suites Parking Lot and then traveled southbound on Grand Valley Way before turning back into the Candlewood Suites Parking Lot, which is considered a private back road. During the previous run in, the driver could not produce a valid license.

The officer wrote in court documents that the property owner would give a signed business card to anyone who was allowed on the property.

The officer followed the sedan down a back dirt road and wrote in the affidavits that he had a hard time catching up to the driver, who was excessively speeding, hitting multiple potholes and dips in the road.

Before making contact with the 26-year-old driver, the officer spotted an RV that was "one of the problem vehicles associated with this vehicle." The driver pulled up to the RV and stopped there, the court document says.

The male driver was unable to produce evidence of insurance for the car, which was registered to his father.

In running his ID, the officer found he was a "habitual traffic offender" and the DMV confirmed his license was revoked.

On a mandatory restraining order in which the male driver was restrained, it stated that he was not to drive without a valid license, a condition of his bond.

He was placed in custody and a female passenger called his parents to remove the RV and the car from the private property.

He's charged with the following: violation of a restraining order charge, violation of bail bond condition, driving while license revoked, and failure to provide proof of insurance.