CRIME BRIEFS: man passes out on bus stop bathroom floor; bogus plates lead to meth bust

‘WHOA, WHEN DID YOU GET HERE?’

On Sept. 13 at approximately 11:02 p.m. the Glenwood Springs Police Department was advised of a complaint at the 27th Street bus stop.

According to the arrest affidavit the facility’s custodian believed “a homeless person was in the bathroom and would not answer the door.”

Upon unlocking the door the officer observed a 22-year-old man passed out on the bathroom floor.

Surrounding the man was a small bag with paraphernalia and scraping tools as well as another bag containing “several yellow and red pills.”

According to the arrest affidavit, upon waking up and realizing a police officer was standing over him the male subject said, “Whoa, when did you get here?”

The officer asked what the man had taken that night to which he replied “Xanax and … meth.”

The pills in the male’s possession were identified as Xanax, pseudoephedrine and gabapentin.

Additionally, a search of the subject’s backpack turned up two syringes containing a fluid that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

The man was placed under arrest and transported to the Garfield County Jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE LEADS TO METH BUST

On Sept. 12 at approximately 1:59 a.m. an officer with the Parachute Police Department conducted a vehicle registration check at a rest area.

According to the arrest affidavit, the officer located a vehicle with bogus license plates. Although registered to a white 2001 Honda Accord, the license plate was on a black Ford Sedan.

A 62-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were also asleep inside the vehicle.

Upon waking up the man told the officer he had borrowed the vehicle from a friend in California and put the fictitious license plate on because the old plate was expired.

After running their names through dispatch, it was revealed both had histories involving drug possession with intent to distribute.

According to the arrest affidavit the driver gave the officer consent to search the vehicle, which later turned up a meth pipe and 9.16 grams of methamphetamine.

Because the paraphernalia and drugs were found in the woman’s belongings she was placed under arrest and transported to the Garfield County Jail where she was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

WALKING HOME AFTER CRASHING CAR

On Sept. 11 at approximately 7:20 p.m. a trooper with Colorado State Patrol was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 6 east of New Castle.

Upon arriving on scene the trooper noticed a black Volkswagen Jetta, which had struck a utility pole on the left side of the roadway.

According to the arrest affidavit, the driver’s side curtain airbags deployed during the crash.

No one was inside the vehicle, however a New Castle Police officer noticed a woman climbing up an embankment near the crash.

The 49-year-old woman stated she was just walking home and had not been involved in a crash.

When the police officer said he needed to detain her, the female subject purportedly said, “Yeah, it was me.”

After running the female’s temporary identification card through dispatch, it was revealed that she had three previous alcohol-related convictions.

According to the arrest affidavit the woman smelled of alcohol but declined to perform any voluntary roadside sobriety tests.

The 49-year-old woman was transported to the Garfield County Jail where she was charged with driving a defective/unsafe vehicle, driving while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both and driving with a license under restraint.

mabennett@postindependent.com