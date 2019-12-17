Crime Briefs: Man threatens to urinate in cop car; 61-year-old plows into snowbank with Skol vodka

‘No brakes’ necessary ends with a truck in a snowbank and a man in jail

On Dec. 15, dispatch advised that a blue ford truck had slammed into a snowbank in City Market’s parking lot in Glenwood Springs.

Dispatch further advised that the driver, a 61-year-old man, was unconscious and slumped over the truck’s wheel.

According to the affidavit in support of warrantless arrest, the man refused treatment from paramedics and told officers his truck did not have any brakes and that he used the snowbank to stop.

Officers also noticed “an open bottle of Skol Vodka in a brown paper bag near the passenger seat” according to the affidavit.

With slurred speech and watery eyes the man told officers “he had some the night prior” according to the affidavit.

One officer recognized the 61-year-old man from a previous welfare check involving a firearm.

When the officer asked the man if he had any weapons on him, he replied “something to the effect of ‘maybe I do have weapons, maybe I could shoot you’” according to the affidavit.

As the man reached near the passenger seat officers immediately brought him to the ground and placed him under arrest.

The man was transported to the Garfield County Jail where he was charged with driving under the influence, having an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle and careless driving.

Man threatens to ‘urinate all over’ back of police vehicle

On Dec. 9, at 7:50 p.m., a Glenwood Springs Police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford Expedition after it ran a stop sign, almost causing a head-on collision.

According to the affidavit in support of warrantless arrest, the vehicle continued down Midland Avenue despite officers activating their emergency lights and sirens directly behind it.

Finally, the Ford Expedition parked in front of a nearby mobile home.

As the driver “was staggering toward his trailer” officers restrained the 47-year-old man and placed him under arrest.

According to the affidavit, the man hurled expletives at officers and had a strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath.

After the man made several suicidal statements, he was transported to an area hospital for medical clearance.

While at the hospital the man refused to stay seated in a wheelchair and told security “he had tuberculosis and advised he wanted to kiss them” according to the affidavit.

After being medically cleared, the man was transported back to the Garfield County Jail.

During the drive, the man allegedly said, “he was going to urinate all over the rear of my vehicle” the officer detailed in the affidavit.

The man was booked into the Garfield County Jail and charged with vehicular eluding; obstructing police; driving under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving; and driving under revocation.

