Crime Briefs: Man with meth answers the door when officers knock; good deed at Kum & Go leads to officer being threatened

OFFICERS KNOCK, MAN ANSWERS WITH METH

At approximately 11:12 a.m. Aug. 31, officers with the Rifle Police Department attempted to locate a male with a previous warrant.

According to the arrest affidavit, the 56-year-old male had a warrant out of Rifle Municipal Court for failure to comply.

When officers arrived at the subject’s residence and knocked on the door, the male answered but “tried to close the door” after being informed of the warrant for his arrest.

One officer blocked the door, stepped inside the residence and placed the male’s hands behind his back according to the affidavit.

After putting the male in handcuffs and removing belongings from his right side, an officer asked if he “had anything else” to which the subject replied “Nope.”

After searching the male’s left side, officers discovered a small container with “a clear crystal substance” in the subject’s front left pocket.

The man was taken into custody at the Rifle Police Department and placed in a holding cell as the clear crystal substance was weighed and tested.

According to the arrest affidavit the 6-gram substance tested “presumptive positive for methamphetamine.”

The subject was then transported to the Garfield County Jail without further incident where he was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

MENACING AT THE KUM & GO

An officer with the New Castle Police Department was assisting people experiencing car trouble in August.

According to the affidavit, the officer was “crouching on the front end of the vehicle’s driver side tire which was parked on the west side of the Kum & Go building” around 10:39 p.m. Aug. 23.

Three people informed the officer a male had walked on the other side of the vehicle and gestured with both hands “the usage of a handgun, pointed at [the officer].”

The male said in Spanish to the three people, “I am going to shoot that cop,” according to the affidavit.

The three reporting people stated the male who made the threatening gesture continued to walk past them and into the convenience store.

“The citizens told me they all believed he had a gun by the gesture he made and by what he said,” the officer stated in the affidavit.

Additionally, “The citizens proceeded to take cover behind a Red Box machine.”

Upon confronting the 43-year-old suspect, he allegedly told the officer “You’re always messing with me, why don’t you leave me alone.”

The male continued to try and walk away but was detained by the officer.

After reviewing Kum & Go footage capturing the event, the subject was transported to the Garfield County Jail where he was charged with menacing and disorderly conduct.

mabennett@postindependent.com