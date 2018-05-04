Crime Briefs: Rifle police seize meth, believe suspect was going to distribute drugs

On Thursday, a Rifle police officer authorized a search warrant for a hotel room at the Affordable Inn, located on Highway 6 in Glenwood Springs.

As officers searched the room, which belonged to a 25-year-old man, they found 43.8 grams of methamphetamine hidden in a laundry basket, a digital scale, six needles and a quart-size plastic baggie with meth residue.

Upon additional searching, officers found more plastic baggies under a bed, as well as a camouflage safe, a .25 caliber pistol Beretta and loaded syringes. They also found a cell phone belonging to the 25-year-old who had rented the room.

Court documents say police seized the drugs and Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team tested the substance, which was positive for methamphetamine. Officers also wrote in the documents that the drugs were likely going to be used for distribution.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

On April 23, a Glenwood Springs investigator responded to a call from a woman the investigator knew from two previous sex assault cases.

One case resulted in the recent conviction of a 46-year-old man for attempting to sexually assault the woman's daughter in his Appletree mobile home.

The other involves the woman's husband, who is accused of sexually abusing her other daughter.

The investigator wrote in court documents that the woman's husband's had been calling her excessively, asking to meet about the sexual abuse allegations.

The woman said after he had called about 150 times from different cell numbers, she finally agreed to meet with him at Family Dollar in Rifle.

During the meeting, he denied the sexual abuse of her daughter and accused the child of lying. He referenced an alleged incident from years ago in which he said the woman’s 11-year-old daughter sexually assaulted him while he was sleeping nude under a blanket.

He also accused the woman's other daughter of lying about the recent conviction of the aforementioned 46-year-old man, Hector Ledezma.

According to court documents, the woman told the investigator her husband had previously written fake letters to the court, acting as if he were her, admitting that her daughter was lying about the abuse he is accused of.

She said he advised her to sign those letters and take them to the court. She instead kept them as evidence, adding that he had also mailed her multiple cell phones in an attempt to maintain contact with her, despite a protection order she has against him.

A friend of the woman said this kind of contact, despite the restraining order, has gone on for more than three months, and that when the woman is fed up she will go and meet him.

According to court documents, the investigator has charged the man with harassment, tampering with a witness or victim,violation of bail bond conditions, violation of a protection order and domestic violence.

He is at Garfield County Jail on $20,000 bond.

ARMED BURGLARY

On Monday around midnight, New Castle Police responded to a call regarding an armed burglary. Upon arriving, a male victim told police that two men had accosted him outside his residence and followed him into his apartment.

The victim said he recognized one of the men. Court documents say the victim's door was unlocked and that the burglars had followed the him, pointed a gun at him, and left the apartment on foot with the victim's keys. Police searched the premises but could not locate the two burglars immediately.

About 12 hours later, another New Castle police officer responded to a call about a fight at the New Castle post office. The officer said the two parties involved in the fight were related to the earlier burglary incident and that the fight broke out when the victim confronted one of the burglars and asked for his car keys.

The three men were detained and transported to the New Castle Police Department, where they were questioned about both incidents. After maintaining for some time that they had no knowledge of the burglary, one of the men finally admitted to following the victim into his home. He claimed the victim had owed him money and that was the source of the confrontation.

After the first burglar was arrested, the second one also caved.

They are both at Garfield County Jail on $5,000 bond, charged with first-degree burglary, menacing, theft and illegal possession of marijuana by an underage person.