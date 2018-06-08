Crime briefs: Meth user leads police on foot chase

Rifle police officers responded to a domestic violence call Wednesday around midnight.

The suspect's mother was at the front of the home and told police that people were still fighting inside. She told officers her son had been using meth again, and that he was out of control. She said he had thrown his girlfriend into a wall, which left her unconscious. She also said her son injured his sister's hand.

Officers said they went into the home and found two women who said they were out celebrating a birthday party before the alleged incident. One of the women said the suspect started ridiculing and accusing his girlfriend of having sexual relations with someone else.

One of the women said the suspect's sister told him to stop, and that's when he reportedly threw his sister to the ground and shoved his girlfriend into a wall, causing her to lose consciousness. He struck his sister once more, injuring her hand, and then locked himself in a bedroom, police said.

One officer said he heard a window open and ran out to the front of the home. A male on the bottom floor of the house said the suspect had just run away. The suspect's sister came outside and told police the man they had just spoken to was, in fact, the suspect. Officers ordered him to the ground and placed him in custody.

An officer went back into the home and spoke with some of the residents.

Recommended Stories For You

The suspect tried to escape before being placed again in the rear of the patrol car, and one officer reported a leg injury following the foot chase.

The suspect's girlfriend, who was unable to remain conscious, was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, and the suspect is at Garfield County Jail. A staff member at the jail found one gram of methamphetamine on the suspect.

He is charged with two counts of assault, escape, resisting arrest, domestic violence and other crimes related to drug possession.

A NERVOUS DEMEANOR LEADS TO ARREST

A Colorado state trooper said he initiated a May 30 traffic stop after noticing a man who seemed to be made nervous by the officer's presence. The trooper said, as a result of his suspicion, he followed the car onto U.S. 6 near West Rifle. The suspect made a series of driving errors before finally pulling over.

After running the male's identification, the officer reported finding an arrest warrant for "dangerous drug possession," failing to appear and violating probation. According to court papers, bond was $25,000 for each crime.

The officer said he confirmed the suspect's chest matched a tattoo noted on the warrant and then placed him under arrest. About 30 minutes before the officer initiated the traffic stop, he said he had a similar run in with another male who also had the same nervous reaction, sinking into the driver's seat. The officer said he ran that car's license plate, which was valid, but noticed both suspects seemed nervous and the vehicles were registered under the same owner. He asked the suspect in custody if he could explain the confusion. The suspect said he didn't know, as his wife owned the vehicle. Ultimately, he admitted he sold the other registered car to his father.

The officer impounded the suspect's car and advised the suspect of his Miranda Rights, which he waived. Upon searching the suspect's belongings, the officer found baggies containing a white substance.

The suspect admitted to possessing four grams of cocaine and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, changing lanes when unsafe and improper signaling.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CALL LEADS VICTIM TO JAIL

On June 1, a Parachute police officer responded to a domestic violence tip. The call came from a man who said a battered woman had arrived at his doorstep asking for help.

Police note in court papers that the woman, who was hyperventilating, had injuries on her head and neck, and was bleeding from scratches on her nose, face and eye. The officer wrote in court documents that he observed contusions on her neck that were fresh and consistent with strangulation.

The woman told police she was abused by her boyfriend, a suspect known to law enforcement from previous run ins. One of the cases involves the suspect sexually assaulting the woman, and an officer wrote in court papers that he found three active restraining orders protecting the woman from any and all contact with the suspect.

Dispatch said the woman had three outstanding warrants for her arrest for crimes relating to theft, failing to appear, false reporting and driving under the influence.

She said the suspect held her down by putting his weight on her, and continuously hit her in the face. She said it took about half an hour to get away from him. She told the officer the suspect was likely still at a nearby park, where the abuse had happened.

Three officers tried to make contact with the suspect, but he was nowhere to be found. His car, which was left unattended and unlocked, was impounded as evidence. Officers found and retrieved a marijuana pipe, vodka, a bladed wooden stick and a removed ankle-monitoring device from the suspect's vehicle. One of his restraining orders prohibits him from consuming drugs or alcohol.

The woman said the suspect had been staying with a friend, who police also knew from previous law enforcement run ins. The suspect was not at the friend's house either.

An officer wrote in the documents that he visited the victim at a local hospital and further questioned her.

He noted she had a foggy memory, and added that strangulation can cause confusion, difficulty thinking and loss of memory. A short time later, the officer handcuffed the woman and transported her to Garfield County Jail.

The next day, the suspect turned himself into law enforcement but refused to speak until a lawyer was present. He is charged with domestic violence, two counts of violating a restraining order, second degree assault and false imprisonment (abduct no ransom or assault).