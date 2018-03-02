Crime Briefs: Morning car chase takes place in rural Garfield County

On Feb. 24, at around 8:30 a.m., a Garfield County sheriff's officer was dispatched to a suspicious incident outside of Silt city limits in rural Garfield County. A woman had shown up to a residence and was honking her car horn and making "random statements that did not make sense."

She took off in her tan Toyota Highlander. The officer went in pursuit of the vehicle. The officer located the vehicle around mile marker 5 on County Road 315. The officer turned on the emergency lights on his patrol car "in an attempt to stop the vehicle and check on the welfare of the driver," according to the report.

The car did not stop.

"I observed a female driver put her hands in the air and continue driving at approximately 10 miles per hour. The vehicle then turned left onto a side road and stopped,” the officer wrote in the report.

To the left of the parked vehicle were corals to contain cows and to the right was a hay barn. The vehicle had stopped on private property. The officer approached the driver and asked what she was doing at the previous residence.

She responded, "What?" When the officer asked for her driver's license, she said she didn't have it on her.

The officer asked where it was and "she asked me if we were in America. I advised her, yes we are," the officer wrote in the report. When further asked for identification, the woman said she felt uncomfortable.

The woman then placed her hand on the gearshift. "I told her not to place the vehicle in Drive," the officer wrote. The tires spun due to being on an icy/snow covered surface, but then the vehicle began to slide toward the officer. The officer pushed himself away from the vehicle, pinning him to the corral. The vehicle then took off.

The officer advised others that he was in pursuit of the vehicle. The vehicle drove through a metal gate, wire fence and down a five to 10-foot drop to a ravine. Another patrol vehicle went to County Road 336 where officers anticipated she would be. An officer approached her and placed her under arrest.

When an officer spoke to the woman, he learned her name and connected it to a woman who dropped off a 5-year-old boy at the Silt park-and-ride "to a random person and said someone was chasing her and left without her child."

Damage on the private property was estimated to be approximately $1000. The front end of the Highlander had "severe damage."

The woman was arrested for vehicle eluding and criminal mischief, both felonies, and misdemeanors of second degree criminal trespass, reckless endangerment and child abuse.

12 SHOTS LATER

At around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 24, Glenwood Springs police officers were advised a white SUV was traveling south down the 1000 block of Cooper Avenue, without headlights on and driving the wrong way down a one-way street. An officer went in pursuit of the vehicle.

"While en route, I was flagged down by a group of people at the intersection of 10th Street and Grand Avenue,” the officer wrote in the report. They claimed a white SUV had been stolen.

The officer went to the last known location of the vehicle and was flagged down by another man who said a vehicle had just been stolen. Around the same time, another officer dispatched that he had conducted a traffic stop on a white SUV at the US Bank parking lot. The officer on Cooper informed the officer that he may be in contact with a stolen vehicle.

Once at the parking lot, the officer reported he "could smell a strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from the male party's person." Another officer reported they had seen the male party move from the driver's seat to the passenger once stopped. The male was the only person in the vehicle, according to the report. When asked for his name, the man gave a false name. The man also had several sets of keys on him.

"When asked, the male party stated they did not belong to him," an officer wrote in the report.

Officers were able to identify the 26-year-old man. He was noted as having "extremely bloodshot eyes," slurred speech and could not stand on his own.

The man was arrested and escorted to jail. The man refused to speak to the arresting officer.

"While entering (his) booking information I overheard him tell in Spanish to one of the deputies that he had consumed over 12 shots of an alcoholic beverage and a few beers,” an officer wrote in the report. “I then spoke to (him) in Spanish to make him aware that I spoke Spanish as well."

The man was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, a felony, and misdemeanors of driving under the influence, careless driving, theft and false reporting to authorities.