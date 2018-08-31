Crime Briefs: Motorist allegedly going 90 mph and drunk

On Aug. 26 at approximately 4:20 a.m., a Garfield County sheriff's deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of West Avenue and U.S. Highway 6 near Rifle.

Pulled over for speeding, according to the affidavit, the 30-year-old male driver told the deputy the vehicle belonged to his sister and that he did not have his license, nor did he know where the car's proof of insurance was. The affidavit also states that the deputy "could detect an odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from the interior of the vehicle."

After agreeing to take roadside sobriety tests, the suspect allegedly failed and was taken into custody.

The police sergeant who originally reported the speeding vehicle said in the arrest affidavit that the driver was traveling at a rate of 90 miles per hour in a 55 mph posted speed area.

The suspect was charged with driving under the influence, driving under restraint and speeding, and was booked into the Garfield County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

Vehicle theft takes Glenwood PD on wild chase

Recommended Stories For You

On Aug. 27 at approximately 2:30 a.m., dispatch was advised of a motor vehicle theft from 929 Palmer Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Dispatch aired that the vehicle was a red Suzuki Grand Vitara.

A Glenwood Springs police officer witnessed a small red SUV driving through the Village Inn restaurant's dark parking lot. After it exited, the officer noticed the car matched that of the alleged stolen one.

After following the vehicle and running its license plate, which matched that of the reporting party, the officer activated his emergency lights and conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle.

The 49-year-old male driver stopped and, according to the affidavit, after being told he was "being pulled over for being in a stolen car," the driver peeled out and headed westbound on Interstate 70.

As the driver left I-70 at Exit 114 in West Glenwood, he allegedly crashed into the crosswalk sign as well as drove over the curb, grass and sidewalk before spinning out, while driving the wrong way through the north Exit 114 roundabout.

The driver was able to regain control and reenter I-70, but eventually crashed at mile marker 111 on I-70 west.

The suspect, described as a white male with a "handle bar type mustache" fled the vehicle and led officers on a 200-yard foot chase up the mountainside before being apprehended by officers.

According to the affidavit, the suspect told officers, "I'm just a drunk homeless guy camping."

The male was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, reckless driving, eluding a police officer, duty upon striking property, driving under cancellation and resisting arrest.

The suspect remains in custody at the Garfield County Jail on a $15,000 bond.