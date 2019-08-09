Crime Briefs: Nine prior DUI charges, three convictions

At approximately 10:16 p.m. Aug. 4, a Colorado State Patrol trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash north of Rifle where intoxication was suspected.

The crash, which occurred on Highway 13, involved a 43-year-old male who claimed “his girlfriend was texting and driving and crashed,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The male also stated that his girlfriend “left the scene,” but could not provide her name.

Eventually, the male said he was texting and driving when he crashed his GMC Sierra pickup truck between a fence and an embankment.

According to the arrest affidavit, the male stated that he had “about eight alcoholic beverages before driving.”

Craig Regional Communication Center’s (CRCC) criminal history check revealed that the male had “nine prior DUI charges.” The communication center could only confirm three DUI convictions.

When asked for a statement, the driver wrote one word: “texting.”

After stating that “he was drunk and intoxicated,” the 43-year-old male took a voluntary preliminary breath test where allegedly he blew a .193.

The man was arrested and booked into the Garfield County Jail; charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both (fourth or subsequent offense); texting while operating a motor vehicle; careless driving and driving without a seatbelt.

PAWNING STOLEN RINGS, FORGING CHECKS

At approximately 10:21 p.m. Aug. 4, officers with the Carbondale Police Department responded to a disturbance involving a mother and son.

Upon arriving at the residence, the mother informed officers that her 29-year-old son, “was coming down from meth,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The female went on to say that her son was attempting to take items from the house to pawn.

When officers confronted the male, he stated, “his mom would not let him leave with a banjo, which his grandfather gave to him.”

According to the female, she had given her son a check in the amount of $225 for rehab. However, her son allegedly crossed out the name of the rehabilitation facility and instead wrote his name on the check.

The mother stated that her son had never been violent with her and that the look in his eyes was “unrecognizable.”

After being transported and booked into the Garfield County Jail, one of the arresting officers received a voicemail from the mother stating that she discovered three rings missing from her safe. According to the affidavit, it was later discovered that the three rings were pawned in Federal Heights and Lakewood.

The suspect was subsequently charged with forgery of checks; theft; harassment; unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and obstruction of telephone services.

