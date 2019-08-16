Crime Briefs: Racial harassment, shoplifting and a boozy bribery attempt

On his birthday Thursday, a 17-year-old Hispanic boy called police to say he had been beaten up by two “white guys” outside the Chili’s restaurant in Glenwood Springs.

The two men had said vulgar things to the boy and his friend, who is 16, like “F—ing Mexicans,” “Go Back to your country,” and “You don’t belong here,” the boy told police, the two boys said in an affidavit.

The two men pushed the boy to the ground during a fight, as well as his friend. The 17-year-old had a small cut on the right side of his head, and a bloody elbow, the officers observed. The other teen was not visibly injured.

The two alleged attackers left in a grey pickup truck, the boys said.

From a license plate number the teens had written down, police tracked down the truck and located two men, one 30 years old and one 22.

The boys identified pictures of both men as their attackers, according to the affidavit. Both were arrested and booked in the Garfield County jail Friday on charges of bias motivated crimes, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

The affidavit did not include anything from before the alleged assault.

Woman allegedly harassed hispanic neighbors

A Glenwood Springs woman, 66, has been charged with bias-related harassment, a felony, for telling her neighbors that they need to go back to Mexico.

Glenwood Springs Police were called to a south Glenwood neighborhood Monday evening after reports that a woman was being harassed by her neighbor.

She had come over complaining about the Hispanic family’s vehicles were illegally parked in the driveway. It’s unclear from court documents how the vehicles were parked, and in whose driveway.

The teenaged daughter, who translated her parent’s statements into English for the police, also captured part of the exchange on video.

In the video, the neighbor says, “Call the police, go ahead, and you will be illegally transported back to Mexico.” The woman also mumbled something “as if she is making fun “ of what the family was saying in Spanish, the officer wrote.

The police officer told the neighbor that she was being charged with harassment, a misdemeanor. The officer also gave her notice that if she approached the family again, she would be charged with trespass. The woman said she understood.

About 20 minutes after the officer left, the family called 911 again to say the neighbor was back banging on their door. The daughter was translating for dispatch and said she was concerned the woman would break the window.

The officer returned, and arrested the woman for retaliating against a victim, a felony.

Boozy bribery attempt and a fourth DUI

Colorado State Patrol troopers spotted a car “weaving all over the roadway” on Interstate 70 shortly before 9 a.m. Aug 13.

A motorcycle trooper caught up with the vehicle at Exit 111 heading into Glenwood Springs, and found a 39-year-old woman in the driver’s seat. She appeared disoriented, and the trooper observed glassy, red eyes, and noticed her swaying in the seat. She said she was coming from Grand Junction.

The trooper radioed that he had located the car, and then went back to the driver. “The driver handed me a Colorado Identification Card and a ten dollar bill,” he wrote in an affidavit.

The trooper asked the driver if she had confused the money with her insurance card. “That’s what I gave the last guy,” the driver said, according to the affidavit.

The woman said she meant that she had given money to a previous cop.

The woman said she had stopped drinking around 2 a.m., had gone to sleep, and woken up around 9 a.m. The officer said it was already around 9 a.m. right now.

She refused to do roadside maneuvers, and said “no” to Breathalyzer and blood tests. The officer found that she had three previous DUIs, and probation conditions that prohibited her from consuming alcohol.

She was charged with her fourth DUI, bribery, and other traffic offenses.

Woman banned from all Walmart stores tries to steal from Rifle Walmart

Rifle Police were called to the Rifle Walmart Aug. 9 when loss protection officers reported a woman had tried to walk out with a basked of merchandise worth $1,017.

The woman muttered several statements about stealing “everything in the cart,” the Rifle Police officer wrote in an affidavit.

The woman didn’t have an ID, but wrote down her name and birth date. The name she gave was wrong, and when the officer confronted her, she gave her real ID.

The woman, who is 49, admitted to trying to steal the goods, but said she had $1,011 on her debit card, and said she would pay for the items. The officer said it was too late for that.

The woman said she had lied about her name because she’d been banned from Walmart stores nationwide. The officer explained that meant she would be charged with criminal trespass, a felony, as well as shoplifting, a misdemeanor.