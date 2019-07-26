Crime briefs: Screwdriver stabbing; loudspeaker with 4,000 plus grams of heroin, Fentanyl

Loudspeaker full of heroin, Fentanyl

At approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, a trooper with Colorado State Patrol pulled over a vehicle for failing to signal.

According to the arrest affidavit, the trooper observed large black trash bags throughout the Jeep Liberty and believed that the vehicle’s occupant was living out of it.

However, after clearing the 22-year-old male driver the trooper asked “if he would talk … some more.”

After the driver consented to a vehicle search, the trooper discovered a large wooden subwoofer speaker in its trunk.

“I observed the screws securing the speakers were very warn as if they had been removed and re-inserted multiple time,” the trooper stated in the affidavit.

After removing the speakers, a blue bag was discovered inside of the speaker box.

Additionally, inside the blue bag were six bundles — four had the name “Dora” written on them and two were marked with the word “Bimbo.”

According to the affidavit, the total weight of all six bags amounted to 4,186 grams, which tested positive for heroin.

The “Bimbo” package also tested positive for Fentanyl.

The 22-year-old male was transported to the Garfield County Jail and charged with possession and intent to distribute more than 225 grams schedule I or II drug, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, drove in passing lane when prohibited, and failure to use a turn signal.

Screwdriver stabbing near Glenwood Kum & Go

At about 4:54 p.m. July 19, Glenwood Springs Police responded to a physical fight between two males near the Kum & Go in West Glenwood Springs.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers noticed a “Hispanic male seated on top of a second male.”

According to the arrest affidavit, several bystanders pointed at the 28-year-old being held on the ground, as the alleged attacker.

Upon relieving the Good Samaritan, officers arrested the 28-year-old male, who repeatedly resisted and yelled obscenities, according to the affidavit.

The victim, a 54-year-old male, told officers that he thought he recognized the 28-year-old from an earlier dispute.

The 54-year-old was moving cones in a construction zone when a small black sedan hit four cones near where he was standing. After lecturing the 28-year-old about being “more careful,” he drove off without any further exchange.

However, according to the affidavit the 28-year-old later returned and struck the 54-year-old in the back of his head and neck with an object.

The 54-year-old sustained “minor” injuries on his neck and ear.

Officers later located a screwdriver, which had “fresh blood on the handle.”

The 28-year-old was transported to the Garfield County Jail and charged with two counts of second degree assault, attempted second degree assault, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

mabennett@postindependent.com