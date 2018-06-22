Crime Briefs: Scuffle at bridge underpass

Two Glenwood Springs officers were dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Blake Avenue on Tuesday evening after receiving reports of a transient underneath the bridge screaming.

The officers began to check the area and found multiple boulder barriers and items stowed there as if a temporary residence was set up. One of the officers began to give verbal commands to an individual who was in the ditch to come out.

According to a police affidavit, after several verbal commands, the transient male put on his shoes and came out. He began to light a cigarette when one of the officers told him to stop. The male then charged at both of the officers and grabbed one of them around the shoulders and began to fight. All three individuals went to the ground, the report said.

The male had his hands near one of the officer's neck and the other officer could hear him struggling to breathe.

After several verbal commands to get off the officer and to stop resisting, to which the transient did not comply, the other officer punched him several times with his right hand to his head, the report stated.

Finally, after two knee strikes with his left knee to the subject's abdomen, the officer was able to get the subject off of him and place him in handcuffs.

After the altercation, the officer who was attacked noted that he sustained several abrasions on his left arm and both knees, while the other officer had a swollen right hand.

The male transient sustained minor injuries and a fractured rib, according to the report.

Trouble at rest stop

An officer was dispatched for a citizen report of a motorcycle crash at the Bair Ranch Rest Area last Sunday night. The caller said the male told him/her that his bike was out of gas, and that he did not need an ambulance but was just going to sleep there for the night.

When the officer arrived, the bike was parked in the rest area and a male was standing next to it talking on the phone with his backpack lying on the ground, according to police reports. He said a friend was coming with a trailer and he did not need an ambulance. The man did not have a driver's license when the officer asked for it.

The man appeared nervous, according to the officer, and was fidgeting and pacing around. He appeared to be sweating on a cool evening. He also did not have any paperwork for the bike.

The officer searched him and did not find anything dangerous on his person. When the officer attempted to clear the individual's name, it came back that he was had a revoked license for a theft charge. The officer then ran the license plate, which was registered for a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcycle the officer was looking at was a Suzuki.

The officer asked the individual where the key to the motorcycle was. He said it came out during the crash. The motorcycle appeared to have a key locking system where, if you insert the key and turn it, it would be locked in the ignition so it would be unlikely the key would come out, and if it did, it would have broken off, the officer reported.

The officer placed the individual under arrest for driving while revoked. The officer cleared the VIN on the motorcycle and it came back for a motorcycle that had been stolen from Westminster in 2016.

The bike had a reported value of $8,000. The male stated he bought the bike for $1,000 and he did not steal it. The officer reminded him that he had the right to remain silent. The officer searched the backpack on the ground and found several hand tools, a set of brass knuckles, and miscellaneous clothing.

The officer also observed a bag full of keys with over a hundred keys in the bag. Half were normal door keys and the other half were round keys.

In the backpack, a small digital scale and a small ziplock bag full of slightly smaller zip lock bags was found. A K9 officer was then requested and officers found a plastic bag containing approximately two grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine.

The man was charged with 2nd-degree motor vehicle theft, drug possession, as well as additional charges.